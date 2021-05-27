VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For La Jolla's 2021 POP Tour, PICK ME LAST

It's here! The 2021 POP Tour, PICK ME LAST, by Idris Goodwin and directed by Jacole Kitchen, is now available for streaming. Check out the all new trailer below!

Book today to watch this funny and touching production for free at https://www.pop-tour-lajollaplayhouse.com/booking-information.

A playground. Two teams. Two captains. It's the same thing every day at Chavonne's elementary school - her best friend Wes is always picked last. So she hatches a plan to end the schoolyard cycle. Still, after a few imaginary visits from visionaries Sigmund Freud and Elon Musk, plus a little help from the new kid, Chavonne learns that the problem she's trying to fix may not be the one that needs solving. Don't miss this funny and touching story - infused with music and poetry - about standing up for your friends and learning to let them stand up for themselves.

This La Jolla Playhouse 2021 Performance Outreach Program (POP) Tour production is directed by Jacole Kitchen.

Please note: "Pick Me Last" will be available to stream now through 11:59 PM (Pacific Time) on September 30th, 2021.