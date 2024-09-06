Spotlight: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Cygnet Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Cygnet is remounting one of our audiences’ favorite shows! A satirical tribute to the science fiction and B-list horror movies of the 20th century, the show centers around two naïve lovers, Brad and Janet. Seeking shelter from a thunderstorm in an old castle, they find themselves thrust into the laboratory of mad scientist Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter and his motley crew. Stripped of inhibitions – and their clothes – Brad and Janet embark on a wild, unforgettable journey of pleasure and self-discovery.

Reality, fiction, and camp collide in this mash-up of comics, rock and roll, and late-night horror flicks.

“A musical that deals with mutating identity and time warps becomes one of the most mutated, time warped phenomena in show business.” – The New York Times

Advisories/Age Recommendations: Adult language, depictions of violence, and sexual themes. 13+




