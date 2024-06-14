Spotlight: FAT HAM at Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

To BBQ, or not to BBQ?

By: Jun. 14, 2024
Spotlight: FAT HAM at Conrad Prebys Theatre Center
The 2022 Pulitzer-winning, Tony-nominated sensation Fat Ham is a fresh and funny take on Shakespeare’s Hamlet that The New York Times called “a flat-out hilarious comedy.” During a Southern family cookout, Juicy is confronted by the ghost of his father, who demands revenge for his murder. But Juicy, a young, queer, Black man, has enough on his plate. James Ijames’s remarkable play uses uproarious humor and profound insight to explore the conflict between what you owe your family and what you owe yourself. “Smart, fearless, and wildly entertaining” (The Chicago Tribune).

