News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

A Gripping World Premiere Musical at La Jolla Playhouse.

By: Jan. 22, 2025
Spotlight: 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN, a world-premiere musical with an epic original score blending gospel, R&B, powerhouse anthems and Broadway, begins February 18.

Dive into the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history — Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

Summer, 1862. President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war — all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men — pivotal conversations between two brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.

Tickets from $30 at at lajollaplayhouse.org




 

LATEST NEWS

Interview: Noa Barankin of 'RHYTHM DELIVERED' at The Grand Ritz Theatre
Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour
Spotlight: THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Lewis Family Playhouse
Spotlight: 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos