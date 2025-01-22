Spotlight: 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN, a world-premiere musical with an epic original score blending gospel, R&B, powerhouse anthems and Broadway, begins February 18.



Dive into the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation’s history — Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.



Summer, 1862. President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war — all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men — pivotal conversations between two brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.



Tickets from $30 at at lajollaplayhouse.org











