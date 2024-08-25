Review: '8-TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE '70S' at New Village Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“8-Track: The Sounds of the ’70s” is a musical review that brings the colorful and varied song styles of the 1970s to life with a lot of love, musicality, and full of good-time summer vibes.

Over two hours, this cast will serenade you with songs from R&B to pop/rock, from disco to ballads by artists arranging from The Carpenters and The Bee Gees to Patti LaBelle, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, and others. The four-person cast includes Melissa Fernandes, Juanita Harris, Kingsley Jackson, Kyros Jija Shen, and swings Marlon James Magtibay and Joy Newbgin.

The full company of “8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70’s”

Photo Credit: Daren Scott Photography

While each performer has their specific characterization, this musical concert is loosely categorized by theme and spans over 50 songs from the decade.

Gerilyn Brault directs the show with high energy and cheeky humor, using the fact that many of these are storytelling songs full of characters and fun mini-plots to play within. Like the song “Make It With You” by Fernandes and Harris, who only have eyes for each other even though they are sitting with their boyfriends, Kinglsey and Shen. This flirtation returns later with a twist in “Afternoon Delight.”

The entire row in front of me was dancing in their seats from the start, and certain songs only needed the opening note before audience members started cheering in recognition. Some stand-out numbers include “You Light Up My Life” by Harris, “Midnight Blue” by Fernandes, and “Lady Marmalade” by the company. Kingsley and Shen have fun partner moments when they enter the audience during “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Baby” or discussing the "50 Ways To Leave Your Lover” in the second act.

Melissa Fernandes, Kingsley Jackson, and Kyros Jijia Shen

Photo Credit: Daren Scott Photography

When the disco era arrives, the audience sings and dances along in all its disco ball and sequined glory. Brush up on your “Hustle” and “YMCA” and join in.

E.Y. Washington, as music director, with sound design by Brault and Audio Operation by Marcus Rico, keeps the sounds crisp and clear. At times, it sounds like more than four people are singing with their harmonies. Zach Elliott's scenic design looks like it was pulled directly from the era, with a retro sunset rainbow looping across the stage and providing ample room for choreography by Joy Newbegin.

Costumes by Janet Pitcher are colorful and fit each character well, looking less like a costume and more like something you might have seen worn at the time. By the second act, you will seriously consider purchasing something with flared pants, gold lame, sequins, or maybe all three.

I have never seen an 8-track in my life, but I know that you will have clapped, danced, and sang along from your seat by the time the show is over.

Like the 8-track itself, “8-Track: The Sounds of the ’70s” is here for a good time, not a long time, so get your ticket before it closes on September 15th.

How To Get Tickets

“8-Track: The Sounds of the ‘70’s” runs at New Village Arts through September 15th. For ticket and showtime information, please go to www.newvillagearts.com

Photo Credit: Daren Scott Photography

