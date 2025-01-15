Review: 26 MILES at Different Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Different Stages’ production of 26 Miles, directed by Insha Iqbal, is a vibrant and poignant exploration of family, identity, and the bonds that transcend cultural and generational divides. Quiara Alegría Hudes, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright (Water by the Spoonful, In the Heights), masterfully weaves humor, candid conversations, and emotional depth into a story that is as specific as it is universal.

The story follows 15-year-old Olivia (Lucky Cantu), a precocious teen raised by her socially ackward Jewish father, Aaron (Phillip Smith), and a stepmother from Hell (unseen but palpably present in Olivia’s life). Olivia’s creative outlet—a self-published fiction magazine—reveals a vivid imagination and a yearning for escape from her emotionally barren home life. When a mysterious bout of late-night sicknesses leaves her desperate for care her father cannot provide, Olivia reaches out to her estranged mother, Beatriz (Jessica Medina), a passionate and impulsive Cuban-American woman grappling with the guilt of losing custody years ago.

Beatriz’s arrival is a whirlwind of energy and emotion. She bursts into Olivia’s life with a determination to make things right and a spontaneous idea for a road trip to Yellowstone, sparked by Olivia’s dream of seeing the American buffalo. What begins as a physical journey quickly becomes a deeply emotional expedition through their shared history, cultural identity, and years of unresolved tension.

The dynamic between mother and daughter is enriched by Hudes’ script, which crackles with humor and heart. The cultural gap between Beatriz and Olivia serves as both a source of tension and a path to connection. Through the shared miles, Beatriz introduces Olivia to the richness of her Latina culture in ways both big and small—from the unfiltered passion in her storytelling to her spontaneous bursts of Spanish that paint everyday moments with warmth and flair. Learning "5 Spanish Words a Day" and sharing a tamale with a Peruvian immigrant on the road to Montana, Olivia begins to see the world through her mother’s lens, one brimming with life, music, and unapologetic emotion. The road trip allows her to claim parts of herself she’d long neglected, offering her a chance to reconcile the duality of her identity. It’s not just about seeing the buffalo; it’s about seeing herself more clearly, understanding that she is both her father’s daughter and her mother’s niña, and finding strength in embracing the full scope of who she is.

Lucky Cantu gives a stellar performance as Olivia, capturing the character’s sharp wit and emotional vulnerability. Her portrayal of Olivia’s struggles with identity and belonging is deeply moving, particularly during the scene where Olivia confesses the truth behind her illness—a moment so raw it silences the room. Jessica Medina is equally magnetic as Beatriz, balancing the character’s fiery charisma with moments of aching regret. Medina infuses Beatriz with authenticity, making her both larger-than-life and achingly relatable.

As a Latina mother of two daughters and married to an American, I felt an immediate connection to the cultural nuances in the story. I recognized my daughters' own journeys of navigating two cultures reflected in Olivia’s actions. Perhaps that’s why I found myself laughing louder than others in the audience at Beatriz’s impassioned outbursts and Olivia’s bewildered facial expressions. These moments of humor and heart perfectly captured the messy, beautiful dynamics of bicultural families.

The supporting cast provides a solid foundation for the central relationship. Phillip Smith’s portrayal of Aaron is understated but effective, embodying a man whose emotional reticence inadvertently isolates his daughter. Michael Costilla, as Beatriz’s self-help-obsessed husband, offers comic relief with his well-meaning but clueless attempts to provide guidance. Together, the ensemble creates a rich tapestry of characters and relationships that enhance the story’s emotional depth.

Iqbal’s direction shines in its attention to the intimate, heartfelt moments that define the play. The humor feels natural, the drama unforced, and the cultural elements—like Beatriz’s bursts of Spanish and her passion for Cuban music—add vibrancy and authenticity. CB Feller’s minimalist set design, accented with era-specific props like pay phones and cassette tapes, creates a nostalgic backdrop that centers the actors and story. However, the production is slightly hampered by clunky transitions, with unnecessary set movements occasionally disrupting the flow.

Ultimately, 26 Miles is a road trip worth taking—a journey of reconciliation, self-discovery, and cultural connection. It’s a celebration of the ties that bind us, the courage to rebuild fractured relationships, and the richness of embracing one’s heritage. With its heartfelt performances and Hudes’ deeply human storytelling, Different Stages has delivered a production that lingers long after the final curtain.

For anyone who has ever grappled with identity or sought to reconnect with a loved one, 26 Miles is a powerful reminder that healing often begins when we step outside our comfort zones. Highly recommended.

Duration: 145 min, no intermission!



26 Miles

Book by Quiara Alegria Hudes

Directed by Insha Iqbal

Different Stages @ Trinity Street Playhouse

901 Trinity St. First Baptist Church, 4th Floor

Austin, Texas 78701

January 10 - January 25, 2025

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

