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Video: Cygnet Theatre Shares DEAR EVAN HANSEN Trailer Ahead of San Diego Run

The clip previews the musical's story of a teenager whose private letter spirals into a web of lies.

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Cygnet Theatre unveiled a trailer for its upcoming production of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, offering a first look at the staging before the show opens in San Diego. The short preview video introduces audiences to the musical's central premise and sets the tone for the run ahead.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN follows Evan, a teenager who has always felt unseen, until a sudden tragedy gives him the chance to reinvent himself. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be steeper than he expected. The musical features a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson and a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Cygnet Theatre's production runs September 9 through October 11 at the Joseph Clayes III Theater, directed by Blake McCarty with music direction by Patrick Marion and choreography by Theresa Maigue Bendorf.

The trailer follows other promotional material Cygnet Theatre has shared ahead of the run, including sitzprobe footage capturing the cast and orchestra's first sing-through of the score.

More on Cygnet Theatre
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Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Sitzprobe Shared by Cygnet Theatre in San Diego
Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Sitzprobe Shared by Cygnet Theatre in San Diego
9/5/2026
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