Video: ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre Performs 'I Wanna Rock'
The clip arrives as the jukebox musical nears the end of its San Diego run.
ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre is the focus of a newly shared performance clip featuring the number "I Wanna Rock," one of the anthems packed into the show's soundtrack of 1980s rock hits. The footage captures the number as staged on the SDMT Stage, part of a run the theatre has said is closing September 20.
ROCK OF AGES is set at the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, where the party has been raging hard along the Sunset Strip. The story follows aspiring rock star Drew, who dreams of taking the stage as the next big thing while falling for Sherri, a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas. The rock 'n' roll fairy tale is threatened when German developers arrive with plans to bulldoze the Strip for a shopping mall, leaving Drew, Sherri and the rest of the cast racing to save it. The score draws from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake.
The production has been running on the SDMT Stage, with the theatre promoting the show through a steady stream of video content ahead of its closing date.
The release follows a string of other clips SDMT has posted from the same production, including performances of "High Enough" and "Dead or Alive", as the theatre builds out a video archive of the show's biggest numbers before it closes.
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