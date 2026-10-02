Review: OH, MARY! at San Diego Civic Theatre

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The less you know about the Tony Award-winning comedy Oh, Mary! going in, the better.

Tony Award-winning playwright Cole Escola’s retelling of Mary Todd Lincoln’s life has less in common with a traditional historical account and more with Gwyneth Paltrow’s rendition of the first lady in Fox’s Glee. Certain historical facts remain unavoidable, but everything in between belongs to Escola’s raunchy, fantastical imagination, brought to life under the direction of Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton.

In just 80 minutes, Alaska Thunderf***, the drag performer who rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race and plays Mary in the first national tour, puts the character’s lack of niceness on full display. She is unapologetic about her shortcomings, and Alaska’s comedic timing, precision and bouncy ringlets make her a delight to watch from the moment Mary rummages through her husband’s cabinet in search of a bottle of booze she swears she hid somewhere.

Mary’s Husband, played by John-Andrew Morrison, is mystified and exhausted by his wife’s antics. Already burdened by the responsibilities of his office as the country fights the Civil War, he must also contend with a woman whose biggest dream is to escape the judgmental eyes of polite society. She couldn’t care less about her husband’s reputation—or even his job—constantly asking, “What war?”

John-Andrew Morrison and Alaska Thunderfuck in OH, MARY! First National Tour.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman.

Mary’s indifference to everyone else’s problems is part of what makes her so funny. Her interactions with Mary’s Chaperone, played by Pooya Mohseni, and Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, played by Michael Lepore, give her more opportunities to make every situation about herself. She plays the victim with impressive ease, making her narcissism hilarious even as it reveals something more complicated beneath the surface: a deeply lonely woman trapped in a role she never wanted, with all the expectations that come with being a first lady. She wants the freedom to be a mess, yet few positions demand more propriety.

When Mary meets Mary’s Teacher, played by Wesley Taylor, her theatrical ambitions come back to life. The encounter gives her room to start dreaming again. And beneath the outrageous behavior and constant demands for attention, Alaska lets glimpses of vulnerability slip through. Her behavior might be extreme, but her desire to be seen and taken seriously feels familiar.

Together, Morrison, Mohseni, Lepore and Taylor complement Alaska’s performance, adding to the escalating absurdity and delivering more surprises that will keep you laughing and saying, “Oh, Mary!”

Pooya Mohseni and Alaska Thunderfuck in OH, MARY! First National Tour.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman.

The play’s queer camp sensibility adds another layer to Mary’s struggle for freedom. Oh, Mary! pokes fun at the expectations placed on women and the role of first lady, turning femininity into a performance. Of course, there’s a fine line between making fun of those expectations and making a complicated woman’s drunkenness and hysteria the running joke. The joke is partly at Mary’s expense, but it’s also at the expense of a society that expects women to be composed and accommodating. Having Mary played by performers of different gender identities continues to invite us to question gender, roles and expectations. J. Harrison Ghee, who is set to take over the role from Alaska in January 2027, will bring another perspective to the character.

The comedy in this Broadway hit goes well beyond innuendo, landing in unapologetically raunchy and vulgar territory. It won't be for everyone, but it doesn't try to be. Alaska’s Mary is glitzy, unpredictable and laugh-out-loud funny, but she is also more relatable—and more perceptive—than she initially lets on. You leave rooting for her independence, no matter how she chooses to get there.

Oh, Mary! runs until October 4, 2026 at the San Diego Civic Theatre. For tickets and information, click here.

Alaska Thunderf*ck and Wesley Taylor in OH, MARY! First National Tour.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 35 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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