LOOPED Comes to The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. has announced its upcoming production of Looped, a play by Matthew Lombardo, directed by the renowned Phil Johnson. This highly anticipated production stars the legendary Eileen Bowman, a beloved figure in the San Diego theatre scene known for performance as Judy Garland in 'Over the Rainbow' at Intrepid Theater some years ago, and also features talented actors Alex Guzman and Chris Braden. Performance run October 11 -20, 2024.

About the Play:

Dive into the whirlwind world of Looped, a play that vividly captures an unforgettable recording session with the legendary Tallulah Bankhead. Known for her scandalous wit and larger-than-life personality, Bankhead was a free spirit and iconic actress. The story is set in a sound studio in 1965, where Bankhead is called in to re-record-or "loop"-a single line of dialogue for what would be her last film. What begins as a simple task quickly spirals into a comedic clash of wills, as she hilariously spars with an uptight film editor.

As secrets are spilled and egos are tested, Looped reveals intricate details about their lives, blending laughter, surprises, and reflections on the chaos and charisma of a bygone era. This theatrical experience promises a unique glimpse into the intersection of art and life, leaving an indelible mark on all who witness it.

Phil Johnson directs this character to life as a symbol of real strength despite the artist's incredible hardships. Tallulah Bankhead extends this resilience to a struggling Hollywood editor, inspiring him to confront his own demons. The result is a hilarious comedy with a poignant emotional core.

Phil Johnson directs Eileen Bowman, Alex Guzman and Chris Braden. Stage Manager is Josie Gerk. The Design Team includes Tony Cucuzzella (Scenic Design), Jemima Dutra (Costume Design), and Peter Herman (Hair & Wig design). Lead Carpenter is Nathan Waits.

