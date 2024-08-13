Jefferson Mays' A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Old Globe will present Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, Told by Jefferson Mays, A Thrilling Solo Rendition of the Holiday Classic by Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons, and Michael Arden. Globe audiences will experience the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge brought to life by Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays (Broadway’s I Am My Own Wife, Broadway and The Old Globe’s A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and directed by the Globe’s Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein (The Old Globe’s Henry 6, Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Wanderers). Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, Told by Jefferson Mayswill play for 10 exclusive performances only, in the intimate Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

Performances begin December 12 and run to December 22, 2024, with the opening set for Friday, December 13. Subscriber and donor priority pre-sale for Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, Told by Jefferson Mays starts September 6 at 12:00 noon, and single tickets for the general public will be available on September 18 at 12:00 noon online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park on September 20.



This holiday season, Mays will return to The Old Globe after his San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Award–winning performance in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder in 2013. He will portray over 50 beloved characters from Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol—from Scrooge and Marley to Tiny Tim and the three Ghosts. In this new version of his acclaimed one-man show, Mays showcases Dickens’s text with his virtuosic performance.

“It’s a great delight to share with San Diego a show that I know will be a special holiday gift and a memorable evening in the theatre,” said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “The great Jefferson Mays’s remarkable career has included many major works for the stage, including a solo Broadway run of A Christmas Carol. The new version of that work he will bring to our stage in December celebrates the extraordinary power of Charles Dickens and the thrill of this classic tale of Christmas miracles. But most of all it rejoices in the versatility, range, and singular talent of one of America’s finest actors. I’m honored and excited to add this holiday treat to our lineup.”

Jefferson Mays recently appeared in Broadway’s Winter Garden revival of The Music Man as Mayor Shinn opposite Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, before bounding across the Rialto to perform his Tony-nominated one-person A Christmas Carol, directed by Michael Arden, at the Nederlander in the same season. On television, Mays can be seen as the entitled talk show host Albert Duhamel in HBO Max’s “Julia.” His adaptation and performance of A Christmas Carolgarnered multiple Ovation Awards at Geffen Playhouse in 2018, and it was streamed in the winter of 2020 to raise money for regional theatres across the country. Additionally in television, Maysplays the dyspeptic antique shop owner T. L. Gurley in “Hacks,” currently streaming on HBO Max. Mays also plays the eccentric coroner Virgil Sheets in “Perry Mason,” also streaming on HBO Max. Mays starred as George Hodel in the TNT miniseries I Am the Night, directed by Patty Jenkins, and had a featured role in the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Mays’s other television credits include recurring arcs on FX’s “The Americans”; Cinemax’s “The Knick,” directed by Steven Soderbergh; and NBC’s “Law & Order: SVU” as the serial killer Dr. Rudnick; as well as a memorable guest role in the Netflix hit “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” In theatre, Mays was nominated for a 2017 Tony Award for his role in the Tony-winning play Oslo, and is perhaps best known for his Tony Award–winning performance in I Am My Own Wife, where he played over 40 different roles. Mays was also Tony-nominated for his performance in the Broadway musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.



The creative team for Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, Told by Jefferson Mays will be announced at a later date.

Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, Told by Jefferson Mays, A Thrilling Solo Rendition of the Holiday Classic will play in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). The production will play for 10 exclusive performances only from December 12 to December 22, 2024, with the official press opening Friday, December 13 at 8:00 p.m. Subscriber and donor priority pre-sale for Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story, Told by Jefferson Mays starts September 6 at 12:00 noon, and single tickets for the general public will be available on September 18 at 12:00 noon online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park on September 20. Prices start at $39. For additional information, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org.

Comments