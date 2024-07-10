Interview: Sandra Ruiz of 'ROMEO Y JULIETA' at The 2nd Annual Southwestern Summer Shakespeare Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2nd Annual Southwestern Summer Shakespeare Festival offers a new adaption to a Shakespeare classic with "Romeo Y Julieta,” with this adaption having both Spanish and English versions to enjoy. Director Sandra Ruiz, who also worked on the bilingual adaption talks about how this adaption came to be, and why she thinks Shakespeare is so successful in both languages.

Sandra Ruiz is no stranger to the San Diego stage, having performed in many theatres across the county. She now brings her formidable talents to Southwestern where she has created this new adaption of “Romeo and Juliet” but through a different lens. This project has been a few years in the making, starting with the translations in December of 2023.

“My favorite thing about Shakespeare is that the ideas and themes are still very universal and can be adapted to whatever world you create on stage as long as you honor the words. I composed the Spanish script from three different Spanish versions and two modern-day English scripts alongside Shakespeare's original script.

It's funny how even the modern-day English scripts will sometimes differ on what the meaning of Shakespeare's original words were. Which then sends you to do some detective work to see what others think his words meant and you combine all of these translations in order to tell the story as clearly as you can while keeping the beauty of the language. The images that Shakespeare paints are so beautiful and hearing them in Spanish, my first language, makes me fall in love with his work all over again.”

Natalie Zaidan as Julieta and David Chavez as Romeo in "Romeo y Julieta"

As both director and translator, Ruiz says her focus was always on the characters and how to best tell this story in a way that is impactful to audiences.

“My focus has always been on the youth of the story. How we fight to define who we are as youth and how we fit into this world. As I examined the play through translation, I was thinking about all the youth of our country today. All over the country, we are seeing children literally fighting for their right to exist, for whatever reason, whether it's socio-economic, cultural, or simply that they are not being seen by their families."



Cast of "Romeo y Julieta"

Bottom Row (left to right): David Chavez as Romeo and Natalie Zaidan as Julieta

Top Row (left to right): Markuz Rodriguez as Mercutio, Denise Lopez as Nodriza (The Nurse), Valeria Vega as Lady Capuleto

While for some having dialogue in both English and Spanish may seem odd, for many speaking multiple languages is an everyday activity, especially in a city like San Diego.

“Code-switching is a huge part of a lot of children's lives in our country. We speak to our parents in one language and then we go to school and speak to our peers and teachers in another language. Code-switching is part of our play. For example, the name Romeo is pronounced in both Spanish and English from various different characters.

In our Modern Verona, a southwest border town, we tell a story of privileged kids from both families. The powerful Capuletos have been in this town since the times when it was Mexico. They have generational wealth and hold strong to their traditions including speaking Spanish at home. The Montagues have accumulated wealth more recently in the telecommunications boom of the early 80's. They know and understand Spanish but English is their first language because that's what they grew up speaking in this border town. Now both families want to be seen as the most powerful in town and have been feuding for 50 years. The youth, privileged & bored, get caught in the feud because you have to show everyone, "My Family is the best in Verona."

The Company of the 2024 Southwestern Summer Shakespeare Festival

Sandra says that working with these actors for both versions has been a wonderful experience and one she looks forward to the audience experiencing the passion of these performers.

“Many are first-time actors! Not only are they jumping into a Shakespeare play but they are jumping into Shakespeare in Spanish! We have a few San Diego professionals who are elevating the younger actors and it is a joy to watch them all play together & tell this story with intensity & passion.”

Never fear, even if you don’t speak Spanish Ruiz is confident that the beauty of the language and the story are showcased in both versions, and you will still be moved by it.

“That's the beauty of Shakespeare, the lines are quite passionate in both languages. I love when we hear Julieta's famous, “What's in a name?”, soliloquy. Even if you don't know Spanish, you can hear the musicality of the language. It's quite beautiful.”

How To Get Tickets

Sadly, as Shakespeare has said “Summer's lease hath all too short a date” and so does this festival. The 2nd Annual Southwestern Summer Shakespeare Festival runs from July 19th - August 4th in the Studio Theatre- Performing Arts Center at Southwestern College.

You can also read an interview with Kim Strassburger, the Festival Artistic Director and Director of “Much Ado About Nothing at the link here

"Romeo Y Julieta"

A Bilingual Adaptation of the Romantic Tragedy

Directed by SANDRA RUIZ

JULY 19, 27 & AUGUST 2, 7:00PM

JULY 20, 28 & AUGUST 3, 2:00 PM

Online Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-2024-shakespeare-festival-romeo-y-julieta-tickets-928197261997

"Much Ado About Nothing"

The beloved Comedy set our very SWC

Directed by KIM STRASSBURGER

JULY 26, AUGUST 3 &4, 7:00 PM

JULY 21, 27 & AUGUST 4, 2:00 PM

Online Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-2024-shakespeare-festival-much-ado-about-nothing-tickets-928224934767

Tickets: $10 General Admission

Box office open for on site sales ONE hour before every performance.

Free parking in Lot O.

For information: www.swcpac.com or www.swctheatre.com

