Han Chen to Perform Solo Recital at UC San Diego's Bridge Series

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GRAMMY-nominated pianist Han Chen will return to the West Coast and give a solo recital on Tuesday evening, November 10, 2026, 7 pm at Conrad Prebys Concert Hall.

Presented by the Bridge Series at the University of California San Diego, Mr. Chen's program will feature a mix of classical and contemporary works, including the West Coast premiere of composer Lei Liang's A Book of Time I. This work is commissioned by Mr. Chen, and he previously performed the world premiere of this piece in New York City in February 2025.

'A Book of Time I (for piano, 2023) is about listening to the earth's own harmonies hidden in rocks,' wrote Mr. Liang, 'composing this piece is to listen to how the earth's minerals sing.' The full program follows:

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-flat major, Op. 81a 'Les adieux'

Franz Liszt Funérailles, S. 173 No. 7

Igor Stravinsky Four Études, Op. 7

~intermission~

Lei Liang A Book of Time I (West Coast premiere)

Igor Stravinsky Trois mouvements de Petrouchka

General admission of $20, and $10 tickets for UC San Diego Faculty, Staff, and Alumni are available on UCSD's event page. Tickets are free for all UCSD students.

About Han Chen

GRAMMY Award-nominated pianist Han Chen brings a Romantic sensibility to his interpretations of scores old and new, which he plays with both rigor and insight. Chen was a Gold Medalist at the 2013 China International Piano Competition and a prizewinner at the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition.

Mr. Chen's musical vision is manifest in his four solo albums focusing on Franz Liszt, Anton Rubinstein, Thomas Adès, György Ligeti, and a concerto album featuring Florence Price's Piano Concerto in One Movement in D minor (conductor John Jeter, Malmö Opera Orchestra), which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Classical Instrumental Solo category.

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