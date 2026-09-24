 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

GRIM Extends at La Jolla Playhouse Through Early December

Performances will now run through December 6.

By:
GRIM Extends at La Jolla Playhouse Through Early December

La Jolla Playhouse will present a week-long extension for its world premiere of GRIM. The musical will now run October 27 – December 6 in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre.

GRIM featues book by Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, music and lyrics by Petro AP, Scott Hoying, Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and directed by Sammi Cannold.

GRIM is an irreverent, hilarious and heartbreaking world-premiere musical that celebrates life…and death. After 300,000 years collecting souls, the Grim Reaper is retiring, and his daughter Diana must pass a simple test to take over. That is, until she unexpectedly falls for dorky human Josh, and the beautiful chaos of humanity, planet Earth…and the DMV. If she loves life, can Diana be in charge of ending it?

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on La Jolla Playhouse
Upcoming Shows
A Black-billed Cuckoo
A Black-billed Cuckoo
9/15 - 10/11/2026
Recent Articles
GRIM Will Make World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse
GRIM Will Make World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse
9/18/2026
Cast and Creative Team Set for A BLACK-BILLED CUCKOO at La Jolla Playhouse
Cast and Creative Team Set for A BLACK-BILLED CUCKOO at La Jolla Playhouse
8/12/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS

BEGIN AGAIN in San Diego BEGIN AGAIN
The Old Globe (9/06-10/11) PHOTOS
Good Night, Oscar in San Diego Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/18)
Ripcord in San Diego Ripcord
The Roustabouts Theatre Co. (10/08-11/01)
Finding Neverland in San Diego Finding Neverland
Woodland Opera House (6/11-7/03)
The Carpenters Songbook At Christmas in San Diego The Carpenters Songbook At Christmas
Balboa Theatre (11/29-11/29)
Oh, Mary! in San Diego Oh, Mary!
San Diego Civic Theatre (9/29-10/04)
Falsettos in San Diego Falsettos
Mosaic Theatricals (4/16-5/02)
MJ Live Michael Jackson Tribute Concert in San Diego MJ Live Michael Jackson Tribute Concert
Poway Center for The Performing Arts (4/03-4/03)
The Lion King in San Diego The Lion King
Civic Theatre- San Diego (2/18-3/07)
Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026 in San Diego Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026
Balboa Theatre (10/10-10/10)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets