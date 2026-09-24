GRIM Extends at La Jolla Playhouse Through Early December
Performances will now run through December 6.
La Jolla Playhouse will present a week-long extension for its world premiere of GRIM. The musical will now run October 27 – December 6 in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre.
GRIM featues book by Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, music and lyrics by Petro AP, Scott Hoying, Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and directed by Sammi Cannold.
GRIM is an irreverent, hilarious and heartbreaking world-premiere musical that celebrates life…and death. After 300,000 years collecting souls, the Grim Reaper is retiring, and his daughter Diana must pass a simple test to take over. That is, until she unexpectedly falls for dorky human Josh, and the beautiful chaos of humanity, planet Earth…and the DMV. If she loves life, can Diana be in charge of ending it?
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