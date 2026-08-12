Cast and Creative Team Set for A BLACK-BILLED CUCKOO at La Jolla Playhouse

La Jolla Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of A Black-billed Cuckoo, by UC San Diego MFA playwriting graduate Mat Smart, directed by Shelley Butler, running September 15 – October 11 in the Mandell Weiss Forum.

The cast features: Jo Garcia-Reger as Sadie, Jennifer Naimo as Tessa, Jeanine Serralles as Ruth, Samuel Stricklen as Ed and Sally Wingert as Marje, along with understudies: Jamie Henkin, Sophia Oberg and Jared Van Heel.

The creative team includes Wilson Chin, Scenic Design; David Israel Reynoso, Costume Design; Philip Rosenberg, Lighting Design; Bobby McElver, Sound Design; Animal Cracker Conspiracy, Puppet Design; Gabriel Greene, Dramaturg; Stephanie Yankwitt & Company Casting and Hannah Reinert, Casting; Heather M. Brose, Stage Manager; Lisa Toudic and Amanda Salmons, Assistant Stage Managers.

The elusive black-billed cuckoo is notoriously difficult to find, even if you know what you’re looking for – and that’s precisely the bird Ruth has been looking for these past few years. Over 24 hours in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, a close-knit birding group is turned upside down when some of its members glimpse this rare bird and others don’t. UC San Diego MFA alum Mat Smart introduces audiences to a fascinating community of people who revel in the idea that any given day might bring something they’ve never seen before. The 13th play to make the leap from the Playhouse’s DNA New Work Series to the stage, A Black-billed Cuckoo is a quiet comedy about healing, wonder and how to move on after missing out.