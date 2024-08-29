Diversionary Theatre Presents the San Diego Premiere of MANIFEST PUSSY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diversionary Theatre has announced the San Diego premiere of Manifest Pussy, written by and starring Shakina Nayfack. Manifest Pussy will open for a two-night run on Thursday, September 19th at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights, and will hold two showtimes per night.

The closing performance will be at Midnight the night of Friday, September 20th, after the 9:00PM performance. For tickets and more information, please visit diversionary.org.

Manifest Pussy is a solo show that features notable talents from the musical theatre space, including Shaina Taub (2x Tony winner, Suffs), Michael R Jackson (Tony & Pulitzer winner, A Strange Loop), Sam Salmond (Eighty-Sixed), Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Zoe Sarnak (Empire Records), Joel Waggoner, Nikko Benson, Julianne Wick Davis (Trevor, Southern Comfort), Lauren Marcus, and Teresa Lotz

About Manifest Pussy

Manifest Pussy is a rock concert/standup special/ritual sacrifice that follows Shakina's pilgrimage to Thailand for gender confirmation. A journey of faith and trans liberation, Manifest Pussy combines Shakina's raw and irreverent autobiographical storytelling with brand new songs by some of today's hottest musical theatre writers. About Shakina Nayfack.

Known artistically as Shakina, she made Television history on NBC's Connecting… as the first transgender person to play a series regular on a network sitcom, and she is currently a writer and director on NBC's Quantum Leap. Shakina can also be seen guest starring in Amazon's GLAAD Award-Winning Transparent Musicale Finale, which she helped write and produce, and Hulu's Difficult People as the iconic trans truther, Lola. Her play Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club premiered on Audible in 2020 in collaboration with Williamstown Theatre Festival and was recognized with a 2021 Drama League Award for Best Audio Theatre Production. She is the Founding Artistic Director of Musical Theatre Factory, where she helped to develop hundreds of new musicals including Michael R. Jackson's Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning A Strange Loop and her own autobiographical glam rock odyssey, Manifest Pussy. Recognitions include The Lilly Award for Working Miracles, Theatre Resources Unlimited Humanitarian Award, The Kilroys List, Logo 30, and two-time Drama League fellow and two-time OUT 100 honoree.

