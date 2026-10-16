DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Cast Announced at The Old Globe

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The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for its 29th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The cast will be led by Andrew Polec as The Grinch for a sixth year, breaking the record for most consecutive seasons reprising this role.

Globe favorite James Vásquez (The Old Globe's Hair, The Comedy of Errors) directs San Diego's beloved holiday musical once again.

The production will run from November 4 to December 31, 2026, with the opening on Sunday, November 8 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

The Grinch features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 29th incredible year, the family favorite features the songs 'Santa for a Day,' 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,' and 'Welcome, Christmas,' the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, is once again transformed into the snow-covered Who-ville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

'There is nothing quite like the energy that sweeps through Balboa Park when it's time for The Grinch, and entering our 29th annual return feels like a historic celebration for our entire city,' said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. 'For nearly three decades, the whimsy and genius of Dr. Seuss have brought immense joy to our region, reminding us that community and belonging are what this time of year is all about. We are thrilled to welcome back the extraordinarily gifted Andrew Polec, playing The Grinch for the sixth straight year, officially making him the longest-playing Grinch in Globe history. Along with director James Vásquez, he heads a talented company that includes returning veterans and new faces. Once again, this magical and wondrous show will be deeply meaningful, filled with fun, and a cherished holiday tradition for San Diego families to share.'

In addition to Polec, the principal cast members include Boise Holmes as Old Max, and, alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who are Addison Smyres (Pink Team) and Justus Alexander (Red Team). Additionally in the cast, and also reprising their roles in the fully produced, Spanish-language production of ¡Cómo el Grinch robó la Navidad! areGiovanny Diaz de Leon as Young Max, Ariella Kvashny as Mama Who, and David Baida as Grandpa Who. Making their Globe debut are Eddie Lopez as Papa Who and Shadia Fairuz as Grandma Who.

Rounding out the cast of The Grinch, and, alternating in the role of Annie Who are Arden Johnson (Pink Team) and Josie Thaheld (Red Team); alternating in the role of Betty-Lou Who are Olive Livingston (Pink Team) and Sofia Barredo (Red Team); alternating in the role of Boo Who are Dhani Solorio (Pink Team) and Matthew Paz (Red Team); alternating in the role of Danny Who are Jalil Webb (Pink Team) and Melvin Matthew Pluciennik (Red Team); and alternating in the role of Teen Who are Amani Solorio (Pink Team) and Alina Mari Panganiban (Red Team).

The Grown-Up Who Ensemble includes Berto Fernández, Sebastian Guerrero, Liliana Rodriguez, Eleni Stavros, E.Y. Washington, and Bekah Zornosa.

The Little Who Ensemble includes Sienna Ariannejad (Pink Team), Reese Goetzinger (Pink Team), Charlotte Laidlaw(Red Team), Dwight Pluciennik (Red Team), Liliana Pomeranz (Red Team), Rayna Townsend (Pink Team), Sloane Viora (Red Team), and Michael Wheeler (Pink Team).

The swings are James Vásquez and Summer Berraha.

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! understudies include Liliana Rodriguez as u/s Grandma Who, Sebastian Guerrero as u/s Papa Who, Eleni Stavros as u/s Mama Who, Bekah Zornosa as u/s Young Max, Eddie Lopez as u/s The Grinch, Arden Johnson as u/s Cindy-Lou Who, E.Y. Washington as u/s Grandpa Who, and Berto Fernández as u/s Old Max.

This season's production features additional choreography by Bob Richard and music direction by Randi Rudolph. The creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Geoff Josselson Casting (Casting), and Jess Slocum(Production Stage Manager).

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the eight-week limited engagement run November 4 - December 31, 2026, with the official press opening Sunday, November 8, at 4:30 p.m.

The Sensory-Friendly Performance for The Grinch will be performed on Saturday, December 12, at 10 a.m. for children on the autism spectrum and their families, as well as other families with special needs that may appreciate the welcoming and supportive environment this performance provides. Tickets to the sensory-friendly performance of The Grinch are available by phone or in person only.

Tickets are available online at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Regular ticket prices start at $44, and children (17 years and under) ticket prices start at $34.

The 20th annual, free to the public, Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on the Globe's Copley Plaza on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 6 p.m. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 04 Hrs 31 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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