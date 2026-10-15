A GOOD DICKENS, Queer Reimagining of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Make Debut at San Diego's IMPRIDE Festival
The production, written by Jesse Suphan and Angellyne De Perio and directed by Anushree Singh, stars Keith James as Scrooge.
IMPRIDE for the Holidays will present A Good Dickens, an irreverent queer reimagining of A Christmas Carol, December 16-19, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Tenth Avenue Arts Center.
One miserable miser. Three ghosts with absolutely no boundaries. And a Christmas Eve intervention that's about to go spectacularly off-script. Blending musical parody, outrageous characters, and a celebration of chosen family, A Good Dickens puts a playful new spin on the familiar holiday tale.
The cast features Bridget Cavaiola Stone as the Ghost of Christmas Spirit; Keith James as Scrooge; Julie Rowland as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Angellyne De Perio as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Jesse Suphan as the Ghost of Christmas Future; Anushree Singh as Karen; Seamus Scanlan as Bobby Cratchet; and Joey Partynski as Young/Old Scrooge. The production is written by Jesse Suphan and Angellyne De Perio, directed by Anushree Singh, and choreographed by Marley Rae.
Performances run approximately 90 minutes. Recommended for ages 18 and older-or you'll have a lot to explain in the car on the way home. Tickets are $10 for the public preview on Wednesday, December 16, and $25 for performances Thursday through Saturday, December 17-19. All performances begin at 8 p.m.
A Good Dickens joins an IMPRIDE for the Holidays lineup featuring the Hillcrest Boys, Cake Boy Sketch Show, Taylor Spencer's Gays, Theys, and Baes, and British South Asian drag comedian Lady Bushra. Other festival shows are ticketed separately.
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