A GOOD DICKENS, Queer Reimagining of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Make Debut at San Diego's IMPRIDE Festival

NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

IMPRIDE for the Holidays will present A Good Dickens, an irreverent queer reimagining of A Christmas Carol, December 16-19, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Tenth Avenue Arts Center.

One miserable miser. Three ghosts with absolutely no boundaries. And a Christmas Eve intervention that's about to go spectacularly off-script. Blending musical parody, outrageous characters, and a celebration of chosen family, A Good Dickens puts a playful new spin on the familiar holiday tale.

The cast features Bridget Cavaiola Stone as the Ghost of Christmas Spirit; Keith James as Scrooge; Julie Rowland as the Ghost of Christmas Past; Angellyne De Perio as the Ghost of Christmas Present; Jesse Suphan as the Ghost of Christmas Future; Anushree Singh as Karen; Seamus Scanlan as Bobby Cratchet; and Joey Partynski as Young/Old Scrooge. The production is written by Jesse Suphan and Angellyne De Perio, directed by Anushree Singh, and choreographed by Marley Rae.

Performances run approximately 90 minutes. Recommended for ages 18 and older-or you'll have a lot to explain in the car on the way home. Tickets are $10 for the public preview on Wednesday, December 16, and $25 for performances Thursday through Saturday, December 17-19. All performances begin at 8 p.m.

A Good Dickens joins an IMPRIDE for the Holidays lineup featuring the Hillcrest Boys, Cake Boy Sketch Show, Taylor Spencer's Gays, Theys, and Baes, and British South Asian drag comedian Lady Bushra. Other festival shows are ticketed separately.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 08 Hrs 57 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a San Diego News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming