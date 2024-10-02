Cygnet Theatre Welcomes Arts Leader James Saba As Major Gifts Officer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cygnet Theatre has announced the addition of James “Jimmy” Saba as its Major Gifts Officer. With decades of experience as a non-profit executive in the performing arts industry, Saba is set to strengthen the theatre's fundraising efforts as it prepares for its upcoming move to ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station.

James Saba has over 30 years of experience in the performing arts arena, including roles as an Artistic Director, Executive Director, and actor in various productions. He began his non-profit theater career at Hope Repertory Theatre's Children's Stage in Holland, Michigan, where he produced approximately 47 productions for young audiences and participated in several fundraising events to secure major gifts from local donors. For the past decade, Saba has served as the Executive Director of San Diego Junior Theatre where he was responsible for the organization's mission and financial objectives. .

Bill Schmidt, Executive Director for Cygnet Theatre, expressed his enthusiasm about Saba joining the team, stating, “We are so pleased to have James Saba join our team in this important role for our organization. Jimmy brings strong skills and industry experience that enable us to further develop our fundraising efforts, especially in preparation for our move to a new, state-of-the-art home at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station next year.”

Saba will work closely with the Executive Director and Development team to cultivate and steward major donors, playing a vital role in securing critical funding for Cygnet Theatre's artistic mission and upcoming relocation to Liberty Station. His leadership will be instrumental in ensuring the financial sustainability necessary to grow the theatre's presence and impact."

“I was part of Cygnet's journey into their first space in the Rolando neighborhood and had the pleasure of performing as an actor at the Old Town venue,” said Saba. “Now, I'm thrilled to join the fundraising team and help lead the charge as we prepare for Cygnet's exciting new chapter at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station.”

Saba received his B.F.A. in Theatre from Southern Methodist University. He is a current member of the San Diego Performing Arts League and the San Diego City College Technical Theatre Advisory Board.

About Cygnet Theatre

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. As it prepares to relocate to the ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station in 2025, the organization remains committed to enriching the community through transformative theatrical experiences.

For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.

