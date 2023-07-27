Christian Theater Arts Project to Present THE MUSIC MAN at the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts

Experience the heartwarming narrative of a traveling salesman in the quaint rural town of River City, Iowa.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

"The Music Man" is set to come alive on the stage of the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts, thanks to the passionate efforts of the Christian Theater Arts Project (CTAP). Bringing together families, professionals, and teachers, CTAP is a dedicated non-profit organization committed to promoting good character and life skills in children through training and participation in the performing arts.

This production of "The Music Man" is unique as it involves talent from both youth theater programs, professionals, and families in a cast of over 80 performers. As Director Jennifer Lloyd puts it, "In this particular summer show, our audience has the opportunity to see us all: administrators, right down to the youngest of the young, presenting a gorgeous performance for you to enjoy."

"The Music Man," written by Meridith Wilson, is a beloved musical that has been cherished and recreated by theater groups ranging from Broadway to small-town kids' theater. Set in the quaint rural town of River City, Iowa, at the turn of the century, the musical weaves a heartwarming narrative of a traveling salesman with a crooked scam taking an unexpected turn through small-town life and finding he has a lot to learn. The musical recently garnered renewed attention following a revival on Broadway, starring the award winning talents of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.
Performances will run August 3rd to 6th with matinee and evening showings at the Bob Burton Center for the Performing Arts in Fallbrook. For ticket information and further details, visit CTAP's website at Click Here.




