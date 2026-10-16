BOLEK: THE STORY THAT SILENCE COVERED is Coming to San Diego JFest
Marco Barricelli, Rosina Reynolds, and Kate Rose Reynolds star in the 50-minute reading, directed by Todd Salovey, followed by a Q&A with the author.
San Diego JFest will continue to bring Jewish artistic experiences across the county after a successful summer festival with ten events to great acclaim. The organization, which has grown exponentially, bringing year-round Jewish creativity, storytelling, and connection, presents the dramatic play reading of Bolek: The Story that Silence Covered, with book by Alfredo Ratniewski and the theatrical adaptation by JFest Founding Artistic Director, Todd Salovey.
The story of a family who risked everything to save a Jewish man during the Holocaust in war-torn Poland, and their descendants who, 80 years later, reached out to his son to ensure that history was never forgotten. Alfredo Ratniewski knew his father as a man of carefully chosen silences. A respected doctor in Mexico City, Bolek carried the weight of a past he refused to speak about, leaving his son with more questions than answers. But when a mysterious email arrives from Poland eighty years after the war, a door to the past swings wide open, revealing a breathtaking journey of survival, courage, and a secret hidden behind a single oil painting.
The performance will feature Marco Barricelli as Alfredo, Rosina Reynolds as Zofia and Kate Rose Reynolds as Izabella, directed by Todd Salovey with Eva Barnes as the dialect coach.
The 50-minute reading will be followed by a special Q&A with the memoir's author, Alfredo Ratniewski, and Izabella Cooper, daughter of the woman from Poland whose family hid and helped save the author's father. General admission is $18. VIP is $36, which includes a pre-show dessert reception and prime seating.
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