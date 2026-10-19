URBAN-15 to Perform at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival
The dance and drum ensemble will perform alongside laser artist Tim Walsh at the Alameda Theater.
URBAN-15 is participating as an official performer at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, November 14 along Houston Street in Downtown San Antonio. Audiences can watch URBAN-15's 'Carnaval de San Anto' dance and drum ensemble perform all-new original music and choreography in their hand-made illuminated costumes. Performances will be held on-stage in front of the Alameda Theater at 8 P.M. and 10 P.M. CST.
Joining the URBAN-15 ensemble will be 'Laser Wizard' Tim Walsh, who will map the front exterior of the Alameda Theater in his signature laser work. Walsh's lasers will also be incorporated into URBAN-15's performance, where they will float above audiences in an ethereal field of smoke and light up in sequence with the percussion patterns of URBAN-15's drummers. In 2024, Walsh mapped the full northern facade of the Alamo Dome as part of the 2024 Luminaria festivities.
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