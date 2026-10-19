URBAN-15 to Perform at Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

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URBAN-15 is participating as an official performer at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival, scheduled for Saturday, November 14 along Houston Street in Downtown San Antonio. Audiences can watch URBAN-15's 'Carnaval de San Anto' dance and drum ensemble perform all-new original music and choreography in their hand-made illuminated costumes. Performances will be held on-stage in front of the Alameda Theater at 8 P.M. and 10 P.M. CST.

Joining the URBAN-15 ensemble will be 'Laser Wizard' Tim Walsh, who will map the front exterior of the Alameda Theater in his signature laser work. Walsh's lasers will also be incorporated into URBAN-15's performance, where they will float above audiences in an ethereal field of smoke and light up in sequence with the percussion patterns of URBAN-15's drummers. In 2024, Walsh mapped the full northern facade of the Alamo Dome as part of the 2024 Luminaria festivities.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 08 Hrs 21 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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