LA VIDA DE LOS MUERTOS to Mark 30 Years at Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center

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The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will celebrate 30 years of La Vida de los Muertos, its traditional Día de los Muertos event, with a new and enhanced production on Monday, November 2, at the Plaza Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe St. The community celebration will feature dance, music, vendors, workshops and food, culminating in the annual dance and music performance that brings the traditions, stories and spirit of Día de los Muertos.

The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with free workshops to learn the tradition of sugar skull decorating and paper flower making. The performances begin at 6 p.m. with a procession and music by Guadalupe’s Mariachi Origen y Tradición followed by “La Vida de los Muertos” an engaging theatre/dance production by the Guadalupe Dance Company and Academy sponsored by AARP San Antonio.

Thanks to a generous grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, the Guadalupe will feature new and enhanced programming. This year’s La Vida de los Muertos has been reimagined with new and improved production elements, including enhanced lighting and sound, an updated set and stage, new costumes and decorations, creating an even more vibrant experience for audiences of all ages.

At this year’s dance production, the characters will gather to celebrate lives well lived, recount many memorable stories, and share great legends. The story follows recently departed Don Chepe as he finds his way in search of his friends and family with help from Don Catrin and Doña Catrina and a cast of fantastical characters.

With its 30th anniversary and newly enhanced production, this year’s La Vida de los Muertos event offers audiences an exciting opportunity to experience one of San Antonio’s longstanding cultural traditions in a fresh and vibrant way. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 09 Hrs 14 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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