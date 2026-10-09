LA VIDA DE LOS MUERTOS to Mark 30 Years at Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
The free community event will feature the Guadalupe Dance Company and Mariachi Origen y Tradición with new lighting, sound and costumes.
The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will celebrate 30 years of La Vida de los Muertos, its traditional Día de los Muertos event, with a new and enhanced production on Monday, November 2, at the Plaza Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe St. The community celebration will feature dance, music, vendors, workshops and food, culminating in the annual dance and music performance that brings the traditions, stories and spirit of Día de los Muertos.
The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with free workshops to learn the tradition of sugar skull decorating and paper flower making. The performances begin at 6 p.m. with a procession and music by Guadalupe’s Mariachi Origen y Tradición followed by “La Vida de los Muertos” an engaging theatre/dance production by the Guadalupe Dance Company and Academy sponsored by AARP San Antonio.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts, the Guadalupe will feature new and enhanced programming. This year’s La Vida de los Muertos has been reimagined with new and improved production elements, including enhanced lighting and sound, an updated set and stage, new costumes and decorations, creating an even more vibrant experience for audiences of all ages.
At this year’s dance production, the characters will gather to celebrate lives well lived, recount many memorable stories, and share great legends. The story follows recently departed Don Chepe as he finds his way in search of his friends and family with help from Don Catrin and Doña Catrina and a cast of fantastical characters.
With its 30th anniversary and newly enhanced production, this year’s La Vida de los Muertos event offers audiences an exciting opportunity to experience one of San Antonio’s longstanding cultural traditions in a fresh and vibrant way. Audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
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