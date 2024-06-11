The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute Fellows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has announced the 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute (NLI) fellows. The selected cohort consists of nineteen fellows and reflects an outstanding group of Latinx/é arts administrators and cultural workers from around the United States and Puerto Rico.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this exemplary cohort for the 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute. Through the NLI, NALAC shares knowledge, facilitates professional growth, and kindles connections amongst participating fellows and, ultimately, across the field. The NLI also provides NALAC with an opportunity to be in direct community with changemakers; we’re excited to learn from them, too,” said Cat Rodríguez, NALAC’s Director of Programs.

An intensive weeklong professional development program, the NALAC Leadership Institute (NLI) brings together emerging and established Latinx/é arts administrators and cultural workers from across the U.S. and Puerto Rico; this dynamic and immersive learning experience covers nonprofit arts management and leadership development.

Reflecting the artistic diversity and creativity of the Latinx/é arts and culture field, the 2024 NLI cohort includes fellows from ten states, along with Puerto Rico, and represents nine distinct artistic disciplines, including dance, visual arts, music, as well as crafts and design.

The 2024 NLI will feature sessions led by faculty members Abel López (GALA Hispanic Theatre), Arnaldo J. López, Ph.D. (Pregones/PRTT), Charles Rice-Gonzalez (BAAD! The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance), Evonne Gallardo (Community Partners), Maribel Alvarez (University of Arizona & Tucson Meet Yourself), and Rosalba Rolón (Pregones/PRTT), with special guest esteemed Chicano Studies Scholar, Dr. Tomás Ybarra-Frausto.

The 2024 institute will take place from July 14 - 20, 2024, and will be hosted onsite at the University of Texas at San Antonio, Downtown Campus in San Antonio, Texas.

Meet the 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute Fellows

Xavier Robles Armas, Interdisciplinary (Queens, NY)

Leti Bueno, Arts Administrator (Austin, TX)

Marisol Encinias, Dance (Albuquerque, NM)

Jorge Luis Gamboa, Interdisciplinary (San Antonio, TX)

Rachel Garcia, Arts Administrator (Denver, CO)

Nasheli Juliana Ortiz González, Design (Caguas, P.R.)

Teréz Iacovino, Interdisciplinary (Minneapolis, MN)

George Luna-Peña, Arts Administrator (College Park, MD)

Sandie Luna, Interdisciplinary (Bronx, NY)

Sen Mendez, Visual Arts (Oakland, CA)

Enrique Morales, Interdisciplinary (Chicago, IL)

J. Edgar Mozoub, Theatre, Non-Musical (New York, NY)

Claudia S. Preza, Arts Administrator (El Paso, TX)

Joshua J. Ramirez, Visual Arts (Pico Rivera, CA)

Rikki Rojas, Crafts (Tucson, AZ)

Erick Rodriguez, Arts Education (Bakersfield, CA)

Michelle Ruiz, Arts Administrator (Berwyn, IL)

Yuri Sapi, Interdisciplinary (New Hyde Park, NY)

Miriam Padilla Vargas, Music (Draper, UT)

Read the biographies and learn more about the 2024 NALAC Leadership Institute at www.nalac.org.

