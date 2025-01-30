The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s Teatro Salon Selects LAS COMADRES DE MORALES STREET For Next Production

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s Teatro Salon has announced that playwright Irene Chavez's powerful script, "Las Comadres de Morales Street," has been chosen for its next theater production, with a world premiere scheduled for late March. Ms. Chavez’ script was selected from the Teatro Salon Table Reading Series that was presented this past fall.

"Las Comadres de Morales Street" delves deep into the heart of the westside community of San Antonio, exploring the triumphs and challenges faced by its residents. This powerful play addresses themes of companionship, familial strength, and the profound impacts of Covid, gentrification, and disinvestment on the community. Audiences can expect an emotional journey that resonates with real-life experiences while highlighting the resilience and spirit of the people.

Irene Chavez is no stranger to the stage. A talented playwright, poet, and actor, she has captivated audiences with her performances in productions at Jump-Start Theater and the historic Guadalupe Theater, including notable works such as "Chato’s Bridge" and "Petra’s Pecado." With an MBA from St. Mary’s University, Irene brings a unique perspective to her storytelling that is both authentic and powerful. “I’m grateful to the Guadalupe for this opportunity to elevate the stories of our elders and celebrate community” according to Irene Chavez.

"We are incredibly excited to bring 'Las Comadres de Morales Street' to life," said Jorge Piña, director of the Theater Arts Program. "Irene’s voice is vital in today’s landscape, and this play invites us to reflect on our shared humanity while highlighting the beauty and struggles within our community."

Due to the temporary closing of the Guadalupe Theater for major renovations, “Las Comadres de Morales Street” will be presented at Jump-Start Theater, 710 Fredericksburg Rd., San Antonio, TX, 78201, March 21 - 23, and March 28 - 30, 2025, curtain at 8pm Friday and Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

A reception honoring the playwright, director and cast members will follow the closing performance.

