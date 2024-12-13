Teatro Audaz Presents The Texas Premiere Of A XMAS CUENTO REMIX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This holiday season, Teatro Audaz invites you to a heartwarming story of family, forgiveness, and the magic of tradition. When Anita Chapa loses her job on Christmas Eve, and her family faces the loss of their home, she must swallow her pride and reach out to her estranged Tía Dolores.

With the help of some unexpected carolers, Dolores learns that the true spirit of Christmas lies in the power of love, family, and second chances.

This production is not a presentation of the Carver Community Cultural Center or the Carver Development Board.

Join in the celebration of opening night where the company will be serving light appetizers and beverages after the show on Wednesday, December 18.

Teatro Audaz is excited to partner with Robert Cardoza to offer a night of accessibility for audience members on Thursday, December 19.

Audience members will have the chance to hear from the playwright right after the show at no additional cost! You don't want to miss this opportunity to hear from the playwright of this show, Maya Malan-Gonzalez on Thursday, December 19.

Presented at The Little Carver Theater (226 N. Hackberry St., San Antonio, TX 78202). Ticket link: https://www.ticketmaster.com/xmas-cuento-a-remix-san-antonio-texas-12-18-2024/event/3A00616C9B0C255A

