SCHOOL OF ROCK Cast Announced At San Antonio Broadway Theatre

San Antonio Broadway Theatre has announced its cast for School of Rock, the good-time musical based on the hit Jack Black movie, featuring new music from the genius mind of Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed and choreographed by Logan Epstein. Performances are January 17-19, 2025 at The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. Opening Night is Friday, January 17, at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and information, visit www.majesticempire.com.

Tanner Berry will play wannabe rocker Dewey Finn. Berry was last seen in San Antonio Broadway Theatre's ROCK OF AGES as Lonny. Alexis Semevolos-Velzquez returns to SABT as the role of Rosalie after being seen in Cabaret, Rent & Rock of Ages. Newcomer Jack Ducat will take on the role of Ned Schneebly & Alexandra Shepherd as Patty.

The cast consists of fourteen amazing young actor/singer/musicians: Hudson Aikens (James), Madison Aikens (Summer Hathaway), Viviane Atencio (Tomika Spencer-Williams), Eliana Behred (Shonelle), Mandolin Binstead (Sophie), Max Dresser (Mason), Evelyn Harrison (Madison), Ricardo Martinez (Zach Mooneyham), Arielena Reyna (Ensemble), Clara Sankey (Katie), Grant Tuder (Lawrence), Valeria Velasco (Marcy), Max Voris (Freddy Hamilton) & Benjamin Walk (Billy Sanford). And yes, they will all play their own instruments live in the show.

The adult ensemble consists of Joshua Cook, Daniela Landa-Gonzalez, Brian Hodges, Georgie Lee, Salomon Lopez, Ray Seams, Ellen Sisley, Olivia Roth and Shelby Ward.

School of Rock will be Directed and Choreographed by Logan Epstein. Associate Choreographer Kahlee Moore, Music Direction by Austin Kimble, Lighting Design by MacKenzie Mulligan, Set Design by Carlos Nine, Costume Design by Lauren Cosio Kotkowski & Stage Management by Ruben Cruz.

Opening Night of School of Rock is Friday, January 17, at 7:30 p.m. Performances run Saturday, January 18, at 2pm & 7:30pm and Sunday, January 19 at 2pm.

School of Rock will be performed at The Charline McCombs Empire Theatre located at 226 N St Mary's St. in downtown San Antonio. For tickets and information, visit www.majesticempire.com. To avoid extra ticket fees, visit the Majestic Theater box office.

School of Rock is suggested for ages 10 and up for adult language and suggestions of sexual content. Run time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including intermission.

