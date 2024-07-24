Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at San Pedro Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mom had just pulled the TV dinners out of the oven, and we were all set up in front of the TV. Probably too close to the TV, but it was the 80s, so it was fine. My friends and I had chatted about how excited we were to see The Wizard of Oz on TV, like we did each year. It was a different time then. A time before even VHS players were in every home, and this was a movie that everyone loved, and we simply couldn’t wait! There was something about that girl on a farm wishing for something more that drew us all in. We loved the characters and the color, and it’s a show many of us hold in our hearts even now. So, a chance to see that wonderfully nostalgic show on stage at San Pedro Playhouse on Friday night? Yes, please. And it did not disappoint.

I had the privilege of interviewing Jenny Lavery, the show’s director, a few weeks ago,who spoke of her own childhood experience with the show: “When San Pedro approached me to direct this, I brought all of that love for the story and the movie, and then I asked myself, ‘what does it mean to tell this story now in 2024?’ And what I came up with has to do with the word ‘home’ and how we all define that differently. This concept of ‘there’s no place like home’ feels like this longing for belonging and finding your people. Finding your community and feeling at home within yourself. The thing that strikes me about the story right now is that all of these things that each of the characters think they lack are actually the things that are their superpowers.” This vision for the show and love for the important messages in the story flowed throughout every aspect of the performance.

A performance I struggled a little bit to write about, because every aspect was so spectacular and joyful. It was hard to narrow it all down. Each performer was perfectly cast in their role, and they each shined throughout. Lucero Garcia, as Dorothy Gale, displayed masterful triple-threat skills, while also bringing such heart and earnestness to the part. Her vocal performance carried so much depth and sweetness, as she took on the iconic song, “Over the Rainbow,” and made it her own. David Gonima, as Hunk and the Scarecrow, seemed like he was made for the part and gave such a wonderfully fun physical performance, while also pulling at our heartstrings. Brian Hodges played Hickory and Tin Man, while Isidro Medina played Zeke and Lion, and they were the perfect companions on Dorothy’s journey down the yellow brick road. They each had wonderful comedic and physical comedy moments, along with moments that stirred our hearts. The friendship between all of them was precious to see and made us root for them in a whole new way. Their determination to keep going despite attempts by the Wicked Witch, played by the fabulously talented Kayla Hernandez Friend, inspired us to the very end. Kurt Robbins played a highly believable Henry and Oz Guard, and he paired so well with Taylor James, as Aunt Em and Glinda. Both of their performances were believable and heartwarming.

To support these beautiful performances, the technical work on this show was inventive and exciting. The creative tornado and storm sequence that led us straight into Glinda’s bubble entrance and magic left us breathless. The set design, by J. Robert “Jimmy” Moore provided the perfect framework for all of this to happen seamlessly and effectively. The make up design, by Nico Redondo, created fully believable characters that brought these iconic characters to life in the most vibrant way.

Added to all this magic, was the inventive idea of using children as Munchkins, and they were wonderful! Their choreography and energetic presence provided the perfect Munchkinland sequence. TJ Cate, as The Mayor, just brought the house down with cuteness and dynamic performance. And let’s not forget Dolly Ebarra, who played Toto. We’ll just call her the cutest dog ever. She was so impressive staying calm while all the loud craziness happened around her. And all of the actors who handled her did such a great job, you would almost think having a dog on stage was an easy task.

All this to say, what an amazing show that you need to get out and see! Your heart will need this journey to see the great Oz just like mine did. You have until August 4th to check it out!

Photo Cred: Mewborne Photography

Comments