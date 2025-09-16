Review: DON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS at Boerne Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday night I headed out to Boerne Community Theatre to watch their current production, Don’t Talk to the Actors, by Tom Dudzick. I’ve enjoyed directing scenes from his plays over the years, and I was delighted to discover another of his playful scripts full of fun characters, energetic comedic moments, and heartwarming connections.

The show opened as a highly efficient and sought-after New York stage manager, Louis Shaw, entered and began intricately setting up a room that we would soon learn was the rehearsal space for a new play in New York City. Andrew’s performance fascinated the audience, as he meticulously prepared every tiny detail of the space with no dialogue or any other characters onstage, and then further revealed layers of himself throughout the play. His dedicated and authentic performance was a definite highlight of this production. The playwright for the new play, Jerry Przpezniak, played by Jared Stephens, soon entered the space with his fiance Arlene Wyniarski, played by Linda Dee Rossi. Jared’s performance of this up-and-coming playwright provided an infectious energy that exuberantly guided the rest of the cast through the play. The director, Mike Policzek, played by Barry Goettl, gave him one piece of advice, “don’t talk to the actors.”

Jerry had no idea why he would say such a thing…until he did talk to the actors. These included Curt Logan, played by James Augustine, whose portrayal of a boisterous, know-it-all celebrity actor frustrated the plot in the most hilarious ways and brought the house down more than once. When Gretchen Randall entered as the lively and lavish second actor, Beatrice Pomeroy, she brought so much color and vibrancy, along with some wonderfully believable tender moments. Barry Goettl did a superb job playing the straight man director alongside these animated New York actors. They ended up taking quite a turbulent journey as the actors pushed for changes to the script and interrupted their personal relationships. It seemed that all might be lost by the end!

I am always impressed with a community theatre like Boerne’s, where almost everyone is a volunteer, and they cultivate such a rich and joyful atmosphere. How wonderful that people are willing to donate their time to making live theatre happen. I felt grateful to be an audience member in the performance and to witness the dedicated work happening at Boerne Community Theatre. Just a short drive from San Antonio proper, this theatre always has events going on, and I highly encourage my BroadwayWorld audience to head up there and check them out!

