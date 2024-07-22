NALAC Names Four New Team Members

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures will welcome four new team members: Cat Rodríguez as Director of Programs, April Orci as Senior Technology Manager, Mario Mena as Director of Human Resources, and Misael Alvarado as Director of Development. This announcement comes as part of the organization’s transitionary year under the direction of Interim CEO and President F. Javier Torres-Campos.



“We are thrilled to welcome Cat, April, Mario, and Misael to our team. They each bring with them a wealth of experience and talent, along with a passion and commitment to serving Latiné communities, which directly aligns with NALAC’s mission and values,” said NALAC Interim CEO and President F. Javier Torres-Campos. “With the expansion of our team, we are increasing our capacity and deepening our dedication to meeting the needs of our communities.”



For over a decade, Cat Rodríguez has worked across artistic forms and media, regions, borders, and languages as an artist, advocate, and arts administrator. Cat maintains an active artistic practice in theater and new media as a performer, director, dramaturg, and translator. Cat is an Obie Award winner and co-foundress of the queer collective Fake Friends, who were Finalists for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Cat is an alumna of the NALAC Leadership Institute (NLI) and Sundance’s Latiné Fellowship and its Interdisciplinary Program.



“As a practicing artist with administrative and organizing experience, I recognize the unique challenges that many Latiné artists and communities face, and I understand the impact of giving as well as receiving material support,” Rodríguez stated. “In my new role as Director of Programs, I am jazzed to collaborate with an incredibly dedicated team to understand, curate, design, and develop dynamic programming that aligns with our values and supports Latiné culture makers, culture bearers, and communities across the country.”



April Orci kickstarted her career in tech as a radio operator for Multimedios Estrellas de Oro in Mexico back in 2010, then transitioned to the non-profit sector as a broadcast and IT engineer for Texas Public Radio in San Antonio for four transformative years. Seeking new challenges, April made the leap to the corporate sector, serving as a multi-media producer for VMware, a leading player in multicloud and SaaS solutions. She then ventured into corporate events, mastering the art of orchestrating live, hybrid, and virtual events on a global scale.



“NALAC is going through a dynamic period of change, and I am excited to collaborate with this exceptional team,” said Orci. “I’m looking forward to bringing my experience to support NALAC’s technical ecosystem and operations.”



Mario Mena is an accomplished HR leader with over five years of experience driving organizational growth through strategic human resources management. At Fr8App, Inc., Mario built a global HR department from scratch, spanning the US and Mexico, and implemented comprehensive HR strategies, talent development programs, and compliance initiatives. Mario holds a Master of Social Work and a Bachelor of Social Work from Florida State University, further enhancing his ability to foster positive workplace cultures.



“In my new role at NALAC, I’m committed to developing and supporting practices that benefit the organization’s health,” Mena stated. “As NALAC continues to evolve, my hope is to cultivate a flourishing workspace with abundant resources for staff to thrive in their work.”



Misael Alvarado has over ten years of cross-sector experience dedicated to fostering social impact through strategic relationship building. Misael served in various fundraising capacities at NALEO Educational Fund, the nation's leading civic nonprofit that aims to increase Latinx participation in American politics and civic life, where he oversaw a diverse portfolio of partnerships. Before this, Misael contributed to community initiatives at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, evaluating grants and facilitating partnerships to align with organizational strategies.



“NALAC’s commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and the transformative power of art resonates deeply with me,” said Alvarado. “As the new Director of Development, I am eager to collaborate with our supporters and stakeholders to amplify our impact and ensure equitable access to resources for Latinx artists and cultural organizations nationwide.”

NALAC envisions a cultural landscape that fully values and integrates the essential contributions of an expanding Latinx/é cultural sector and its dynamic workforce. NALAC engaged Creative Evolutions consulting group last fall to lead a national search for selected open staff positions. The consulting group works with creative organizations and individuals at all levels, including for-profit, non-profit, government, and educational organizations, ranging from flagship national institutions to all-volunteer and pre-founding groups.



Comments