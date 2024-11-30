Magik Theatre Opens New 'Quiet Room' for Guests with Sensory Issues

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to KENS5, San Antonio's Magic Theatre has opened a "quiet room" for guests with sensory issues. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place this morning, Saturday, November 30, at 9:45am before a sensory-friendly performance of The Velveteen Rabbit at 10am.

KENS5 reports that the room features "specialized furniture, decorations, calming lights that will be projected onto the ceiling, a TV that broadcasts the current performance in real-time and sensory toys."

The new room offers a place where children on the autism spectrum can have a sensory break while participating in public activities. Laura Hensely, whose daughter Mina is on the Autism spectrum told KENS5: "The fact that Magik Theater is incorporating a quiet room is so meaningful to Mina and me both. The need for regulation can make it really difficult for us to participate in society as a whole, which affects not only our mental health but also Mina’s development…. Accommodations such as quiet rooms mean that Mina and people like her have an equal chance to just exist in public, instead of being excluded for behaviors and thought processes beyond their control."

The Magik Theatre is currently presenting The Velveteen Rabbit, adapted for the stage by Michelle Hoppe-Long and based on the book by Margery Williams, through December 29th.

In The Velveteen Rabbit, a young child awakens Christmas morning to discover a Velveteen Rabbit among their gifts. Soon becoming the Child’s new favorite toy, the Rabbit’s appearance becomes worn and shabby from play, and a wonderful change begins to happen. Through his adventures with the Child, the Velveteen Rabbit learns about love and friendship, and the true meaning of being real. For tickets, visit the button below.

Photo Credit: Magik Theatre

Comments