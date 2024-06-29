MEAN GIRLS to Play The Majestic Theatre This Fall; Tickets Now on Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in San Antonio at the Majestic Theatre has announced that single tickets to the much anticipated return of MEAN GIRLS are officially on-sale to the public. MEAN GIRLS will play for three days only beginning November 8 through November 10, 2024. Opening night is set for Friday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Tickets to the record-breaking new musical comedy, adapted from the hit Paramount Pictures film, can be purchased online at www.broadwayinsanantonio.com

FULL PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Ticket buyers are reminded that The Majestic Theatre/ATG Tickets are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances at The Majestic. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that The Majestic is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

For more information, please visit Broadway in San Antonio. To access advanced offers for local Broadway shows BEFORE they go on sale to the public, priority offers and discounts to other live entertainment events in your area as well as invitations to special events and monthly e-newsletter and special offers from Broadway in New York City; join our eClub HERE.

ABOUT MEAN GIRLS

MEAN GIRLS features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film; music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin; and original direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw.

MEAN GIRLS opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in the fall of 2017.

New York Magazine calls MEAN GIRLS “HILARIOUS! A smart, splashy new musical that delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” Chicago Tribune said “Tina Fey writes FUNNIER, SMARTER, SHARPER satire than anyone else in the business.” People Magazine calls the show “FRESH, FUN AND INFECTIOUS – Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin's songs keep the laughs coming!” The New York Daily News said MEAN GIRLS “TICKLES THE EARS, EYES AND FUNNY BONE – the direction by Casey Nicholaw packs style, invention and red bull-force energy.” And Entertainment Weekly calls it “A MARVEL: DAZZLING & HILARIOUS!”

MEAN GIRLS (Original Broadway Cast Recording), produced by Atlantic Records, is now available.



To learn more about MEAN GIRLS visit www.MeanGirlsonTour.com or follow on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

About Majestic Theatre

The Historic Majestic Theatre is located at 224 E. Houston Street in the heart of downtown San Antonio, Texas. Built in 1929 by John Eberson for Interstate Theaters, the Majestic was intended to be the most modern building in South Texas and was the first in the state to be totally air-conditioned.



The Majestic remains one of the finest examples of atmospheric theaters ever built, receiving National Historic Landmark status in 1993. The Majestic Theatre is home to the Broadway in San Antonio series, along with a variety of live entertainment experiences. For more information visit the Majestic Theatre.

ABOUT ATG ENTERTAINMENT

ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment. Our portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, studio theatres, cinemas, conference spaces, and modern live music arenas. ATG Entertainment own, operate or programme 64 of the world's most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Germany entertaining over 18 million audience members each year.

Through our in-house Production companies and working closely with top producers and promoters ATG presents over 15,000 live performances annually, including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Moulin Rouge, The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Starlight Express as well as popular music and comedy shows.



ATG also owns a leading ticketing platform processing more than 18 million tickets each year for musicals, plays, concerts, comedy shows and a variety of other live events.

ATGtickets.com attracts more than 40 million unique visitors annually. The company has offices in London, Woking, New York, and Cologne.

Broadway Across America (BAA)

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 20-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers. Presentations include Disney's The Lion King, Wicked, The Book of Mormon, and Hamilton. Current productions include &Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ: The Musical and Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

