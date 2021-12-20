Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Leads Best Musical!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for San Antonio:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Caty Wantland - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 44%

Katrina Ortega - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 24%

Carla Sankey - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 19%

Heidi Melton - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 8%

Regan Mann - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Rhonda Mann - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jolene Keefer - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 50%

Rose Kennedy - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 50%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Ikner - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 56%

Christopher Rodriguez - ON YOUR FEET - Theatre 12%

Charlie Hukill - ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 9%

Dan Kirkland - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Point Theatre 4%

Robin Williams - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 4%

Betty Hukill - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Dan Kirkland - SEUSSICAL, KIDS - The Point Theatre 3%

Addison Powers - BEAUTY & THE BEAST JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company Theater Company 3%

Dawn Hahn - MAMMA MIA - FTc 2%

Addison Powers - ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG @ PART - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Betty Hukill - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Ikner - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 27%

Chris Ikner - BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 20%

Golbanoo Setayesh - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

Sarah Derousseau - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 6%

Amy Goodyear - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 5%

Charlie Hukill - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Emily Huber - COUNT DRACULA - The Point Theatre 4%

Courtney LeFan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company Theater Company 3%

Keisha McFerrin - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

Sarah Derousseau - TRYING - The Point Theatre 3%

Christine Crowley - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Jerry Watson - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Martin Vidal - OLD RINGERS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Keisha McFerrin - DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Jeffery Hensel - BEDROOM FARCE - The Point Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Chris Ikner - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 91%

Andrew Heinrich - FLOOD - St. Philip's College 9%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nick Boland - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 24%

Addison Powers - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - The Fredericksburg Theater Company 22%

Faith Casteneda - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 19%

Faith Casteneda - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 10%

Roberta Elliott - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 8%

Allen Rudolph - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 7%

Daniel Melton - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Allen Rudolph - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 4%

Best Musical

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 37%

ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 24%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 17%

SEUSSICAL KIDS - The Point Theatre 13%

NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater 9%

Best Performer In A Musical

Madelynn Gonzalez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 30%

Jackson Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 15%

Olivia Canales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 12%

Nicole Erwin - ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 10%

Jillian Sainz - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 9%

Matt McClure - BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 6%

Mandy Martinez - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 5%

Heidi Eubanks - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Savannah Sprinkle - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Yesenia McNett - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 2%

Heidi Melton - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Sarah Spillman - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Sarah Spillman - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Christy Brown - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater 1%

Savannah Sprikle - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Seth Smith - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Campy Rodriguez - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 28%

Zachary Stutts - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 20%

Cecy Lozano - VENUS IN FUR - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

Nancy Rodriguez - BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 8%

Julie Staffel - DEATHTRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Robert Moritz - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

Chris Huber - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 3%

Ida Steele - DREAM A LITTLE DREAM - Overtime Theater 3%

Steve Reily - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Jason Rittimann - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 2%

Keisha McFerrin - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Louise Vermillion - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 2%

Kirk Logan - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Emily Huber - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 1%

Allen Rudolph - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Robert Menking - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Allen Rudolph - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Shari Goddard - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 1%

Paul Yoder - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Bill Joseph - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Ken Loopez-Maddox - BEDROOM FARCE - The Pointe Theater 0%

Richard Rogers - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Campy Rodriguez - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 31%

Aiden Anzaldua - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 25%

Aldo Longoria - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 23%

Oscar A. Garcia - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 12%

Christopher Miller - FLOOD - St. Philip's College 10%

Best Play

BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 27%

DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 23%

VENUS IN FUR - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 21%

CLUE: ONSTAGE - Point Theatre 6%

DREAM A LITTLE DREAM - Overtime Theater 4%

A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

COUNT DRACULA - The Point Theatre 2%

DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

OLD RINGERS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - The Point Theatre 1%

TRYING - The Point Theatre 1%

INSPECTING CAROL - The Point Theatre 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 41%

BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 11%

ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 10%

VENUS IN FUR - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 9%

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 8%

CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 4%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Comoany 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 3%

A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

OLD RINGERS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 1%

CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

COUNT DRACULA - The Point Theatre 1%

DREAM A LITTLE DREAM - Overtime Theater 0%

DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zachary Stutts - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 39%

Zachary Stutts - BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 24%

Daniel Melton - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 8%

Judd Vermillion - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 7%

Jeff Cunningham - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 6%

Charlie Hukill - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Addison Powers - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Allen Rudolph - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Allen Rudolph - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Charlie Hukill - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Allen Rudolph - DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Robin Williams - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 1%

Daniel Melton - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Farrar - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 31%

Chase Jentz - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 26%

Chase Jentz - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 24%

Daniel Melton - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

Chase Jentz - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

America Sossi - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 28%

Campy Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

Mariclara Rivera-Marrero - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 13%

Rita Dugan - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 7%

Ellie Palacios - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 7%

Jillian Sainz - BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 7%

Melissa Gonzalez - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 5%

Sophie Amelkin - BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 4%

Boyce Templin - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Chasity Trajcheski - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Lucinda Harvey - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Joy Lindsey - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 1%

Kirk Kelso - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Catharine Peterson - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Chase Pack - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Daniel Melton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Elliott Dooley - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Addison Powers - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Catherine Peterson - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater 0%

Kirk Kelso - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Liza Smith - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Sealy Sikes - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Leah McDade - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madelynn Gonzalez - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 54%

Ellie Palacios - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 15%

Mark Strum - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 7%

Tyson Zinsmeyer - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Jerry Watson - DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

Tommy Le Fan - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Julie Dupont - OLD RINGERS - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

Priscilla Castaneda - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Pamela Sharkey - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Julie Staffel - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Lucinda Harvery - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Tommy LeFan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Fredericksburg Theater Company 27%

ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 26%

SENIOR MOMENTS - Boerne Community Theatre 20%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater 17%

ALL SHOOK UP - Circle Arts Theatre 10%