Cast Set For ROCK OF AGES at San Antonio Broadway Theatre

San Antonio Broadway Theatre has announced the full cast of their star-studded 'Rock of Ages' opening at The Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre in The Tobin Center on May 23, 2024.

The cast of Rock of Ages includes "Rock of Ages" veteran Sam Harvey (Drew), recording artist Ellie Smith (Sherrie), Donovon Mendelovitz (Stacee Jaxx), Tanner Berry (Lonny), Kenny Doyle Jr. (Dennis Dupree), Debra Elana (Justice/Mother), Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez (Regina), Nicolas Garza (Franz Klinemann), Ray Seams (Hertz Klinemann), Aiden Valentine (Ja'Keith/Ensemble), Salomon Lopez (Joey Primo/Ensemble), Olivia Roth (Waitress #1/Ensemble), Shelby Ward (Constance Stack/Ensemble), Ellen Sisley (Ensemble).

The creative team for Rock of Ages includes Alex Rodriguez (director and choreographer), Austin Kimble (music director), MacKenzie Mulligan (lighting designer), Lauren Cosio (costume designer), Joey Stone (wig designer). The production stage manager is Gabby Carney. Executive Director/Producer Lauren Cosio Kotkowski.

Nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Rock of Ages transports you to the 80s, where dreamers chase rock-n-roll fantasies. In Hollywood's Sunset Strip, sex machine Stacee Jaxx rocks the stage, and Drew, an aspiring rock star, dreams big. As developers threaten the iconic strip, can Drew, Sherri, and the gang save it? The answer lies in the music of Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more.

