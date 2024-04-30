Joci Awards Set For This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Joci Awards features 35 students from 21 different high schools who have been selected to compete in categories: Best Vocal Performance, Best Dance Performance, Best Acting Performance, Best Lead Actress in a Musical, and Best Lead Actor in a Musical to be awarded between $3,000 to $16,000 each to pursue higher education.

8 other students have been selected to receive scholarship opportunities in the following categories: Production Assistant, Student Reporter, fully sponsored spots in both the prestigious summer program, NEXUS @ Texas State University Musical Theatre Pre-College Intensive, and the S.A. Dance Festival.

"The Joci Awards is dubbed the Tony Awards of Texas," said Jaselyn Blanchard-Pace, Executive Director of The Majestic Empire Foundation and Executive Producer of the Joci Awards. "This Broadway-caliber showcase not only heralds the future of performing arts but marks a pivotal moment in these young stars' lives, offering them a platform to shine and the financial support to chase their dreams in higher education--no matter what field of study they choose to pursue."

WHEN: Sunday, May 5, 2024

TIME: 6 p.m.

WHERE: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

226 N. St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, 78205

ABOUT THE JOCI AWARDS

Now celebrating its 16th year, the Majestic Empire Foundation (formerly Las Casas Foundation) is proud to present the 2024 Joci Awards Performing Arts Scholarship Program. This annual presentation offers numerous educational opportunities, including workshops, master classes and a preliminary audition process. The program culminates in the Joci Awards, a whirlwind, one-of-a-kind Broadway-caliber performance showcasing 43 talented performing arts high school students from San Antonio and South Texas, all of whom are guaranteed scholarships to pursue their dreams of higher education. Since 2009, The Majestic Empire Foundation has awarded over $1.5 million, maintaining its designation as the largest scholarship funding source of its kind in the United States. https://www.themajesticempirefdn.org/joci-awards/

Play Broadway Games