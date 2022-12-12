Feature: San Antonio Theatre Gets In The Holiday Spirit

San Antonio Theatre has the holiday spirit! 'Tis the seasons and there is no better time to check out your favorite holiday classics, some new takes on old favorites, and new traditions!

A Christmas Carol at The Classic Theatre San Antonio

The Classic Theatre San Antonio has a new take on the classic story, A Christmas Carol. Charles Dickens' 1867 American Reading Tour is off to a rough start. Due to an inexplicable loss of his luggage, he regretfully announces that he will be unable to read from his beloved classic, A Christmas Carol. All is not lost, however; Dickens delivers what he promised by performing from memory the magical story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from miserliness to redemption with warmth and humor. This one-man play is based on the condensed version Dickens himself used on his historic reading tours of the United States.

Grab your tickets for "A Christmas Carol" happening at the historic Maverick Carter House from December 1 - 18! To purchase tickets, visit www.classictheatre.org/shows/a-christmas-carol/ or call our Box Office at (210) 589-8450.

White Christmas at the Woodlawn Theatre

Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs. Veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the title song, White Christmas'' is an uplifting musical perfect for the Holiday season.

A Christmas Carol at The Public Theatre San Antonio

A prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others, is forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts arrive on Christmas Eve to lead him through his Past, Present and Future. A community favorite from seasons past.

This musical version of A Christmas Carol is one you are not going to want to miss. Get your tickets before December 18th.

La Pastorela Audaz at Teatro Audaz

Back by popular demand! Teatro Audaz is presenting La Pastorela Audaz!

Written and Directed by AnaLisa Leos García

La Pastorela is a Mexican Christmas story from the shepherd's perspective.

Although the plot of the story revolves around religion, the story is filled with messages about life, mankind, and the battle of good versus evil with a comedic tone. Teatro Audaz's rendition of the play infuses classic Mexican songs to modern hits, and in true Audaz fashion, we are giving it a fearless new take with some fun new characters, a bold luchador twist!

Get your tickets for La Pasterola Audaz before it's too late!

Doublewide, Texas Christmas at Boerne Community Theatre

Christmas-themed fundraiser which a sequel to Doublewide, Texas which BCT performed in 2021. A hilarious comedy with many of the same characters as they participate in a contest of Christmas mangers.

Visit Boerney Community Theatre to get your tickets. Doublewide, Texas Christmas ends December 18th!

Stocking Stuffers at The Overtime Theatre

The Overtime Theater proudly presents "Stocking Stuffers! Five Short Christmas Plays", a collection of short plays from some of the writers featured in our 2022 season including Felix Racelis, Joe Green, Michael Song and Thomas J. Misuraca with performances running from December 9 to December 31, 2022. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. with no show on Christmas Eve and Sunday matinees on December 11 and December 18 at 3 p.m. at The Overtime Theater located at 5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205 on the city's Northwest Side.



In these five tales our writers have tackled some of the important questions of the Christmas season - Whatever happened to the Grinch? What does it take to really play Scrooge? What happens if the man you fall in love with turns out to be Santa Claus? How should you handle your roommate burning your house down on Christmas Eve? What if your four-year-old tells you they no longer believe in Santa - and then shows you the math?

Get your tickets for Stocking Stuffers online.

This holiday season there is a show for you. Get out and see some theatre! Have a Happy Holidays!