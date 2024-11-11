FOREVER PLAID - PLAID TIDINGS Comes to Lyric Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Stage will open its 31st season with Forever Plaid - Plaid Tidings, a holiday classic by Stewart Ross. The show runs from November 29 to December 22 at the Lyric Stage Studio located at 1170 Quaker St., Dallas, TX 75207. General admission tickets and reserved café tables, ranging from $30 to $50, are now on sale at https://www.lyricstage.org/season31

Scott Guenther, Lyric Stage managing and co-artistic director, said, “This family friendly show has the classic holiday spirit with comedic elements. Instead of focusing solely on holiday songs, it intersperses well-loved pop songs from the mid-20th century to appeal to holiday enthusiasts and vintage music fans. Also, the interactive aspect with the audience gives it a more personal and intimate feel.”

Director is Mary Gilbreath Grim; Kelly McCain is the choreographer, and Hans Grim is the music director.

Key roles are as follows: Anthony Ortega as Francis; Daniel Hernandez as Sparky;

Shane Duckett as Jinx; Ben Meaders as Smudge; and Kenneth Lane as Swing.

At first, Francis, Jinx, Smudge and Sparky aren't sure why they've returned to Earth for another posthumous performance, but a phone call from the heavenly Rosemary Clooney lets them know that they're needed to put a little harmony into a discordant world. Sprinkled among the Christmas offerings are audience favorites, like their riotous three-minute-and-eleven-second version of The Ed Sullivan Show – this time, featuring the Rockettes, the Chipmunks and The Vienna Boys Choir, as well as a Plaid Caribbean Christmas that puts the "Day-O" in Excelsis!

