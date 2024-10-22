News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ESTHERELLA Comes to The Hill Country Community Theatre

Performances run for one weekend only, from November 15th to 17th, with showtimes on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

The Hill Country Community Theatre will kick off its Season 39 special events with Estherella. This award-winning musical offers a fresh, modern twist on the Old Testament tale of Esther. Performances run for one weekend only, from November 15th to 17th, with showtimes on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Estherella reimagines the classic story of the Jewish orphan who rises to become Queen of Persia, blending the rich history of the Old Testament with California's modern flair. The show has garnered critical acclaim, including a nomination for Best Original Script and a win at the San Antonio Globe Awards for Best Original Score.

With its vibrant, humorous, and romantic plot, Estherella delivers a Cinderella-like story with a twist: the heroine is not a typical beauty queen but a funny, spunky, intelligent, and sharp-tongued young woman. Guided by her cousin Mordecai, she finds herself at the center of a political and historical drama with a distinctly American twist.

Estherella promises to entertain audiences of all ages with its unique take on a beloved tale, lively music, and strong female lead. Don’t miss this limited-time production, sure to be a hit with audiences who enjoy a blend of romance, comedy, and drama.

Performance Dates and Times:

  • Friday, November 15th @ 7:30 pm
  • Saturday, November 16th @ 7:30 pm
  • Sunday, November 17th @ 2:00 pm

Ticket Information:

  • Adult tickets: $27 + fees
  • Youth tickets: $17 + fees

Tickets are available online at www.thehcct.org or by calling the HCCT box office at 830-798-8944.
 




