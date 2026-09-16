CINDERELLA to Open OPERA San Antonio's 26/27 Season

NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

OPERA San Antonio (OSA) will open its 26/27 Season with Gioachino Rossini's comedy Cinderella, on October 15 and 17, 2026, at 7:30 PM in the H-E-B Performance Hall at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

A fairy tale told with wit rather than magic, Rossini's Cinderella transforms the familiar story into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, romantic intrigue, outrageous comedy, and extraordinary vocal fireworks. OSA presents a vibrant new production from Lyric Opera of Kansas City, inspired by the playful sophistication and visual style of filmmaker Wes Anderson.

At the center of the story is Angelina, a young woman whose intelligence, generosity, and strength allow her to shape her own destiny. Without a fairy godmother, glass slipper, or pumpkin carriage, Rossini instead gives Cinderella something far more powerful: agency.

“Cinderella is pure operatic joy. Rossini gives us extraordinary music, brilliant comedy, and a heroine whose kindness and intelligence ultimately determine her future. This production adds an incredibly playful visual world to that mix, and I think it is the kind of evening that reminds audiences just how much fun opera can be, especially with the all star cast we have assembled.” — E. Loren Meeker, Executive Director, OPERA San Antonio

When Angelina (Cinderella) is mistreated by her stepfamily, fate intervenes through a series of disguises, mistaken identities, and unexpected opportunities. As Prince Ramiro searches for a bride who values character over status, Angelina finds herself navigating a world where appearances are rarely what they seem. Rossini's sparkling retelling of the beloved fairy tale replaces magic with wit, heart, and the joyful triumph of a young woman who chooses her own future.

Internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack stars as Angelina, bringing her celebrated artistry to one of Rossini's most virtuosic and beloved heroines.

She is joined by tenor Victor Robertson as Prince Ramiro and Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman as Dandini, the prince's valet, whose disguise creates much of the opera's delicious comic confusion. Veteran comic bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi brings his larger-than-life stage presence to Don Magnifico, Cinderella's pompous and perpetually scheming stepfather.

The cast also features Katherine Henly as Clorinda, Lauryn Nelson as Tisbe, and Stefan Egerstrom as Alidoro, the philosopher whose carefully orchestrated interventions set Cinderella's transformation in motion.

OSA Music Director Francesco Milioto conducts The Orchestra San Antonio in Rossini's eﬀervescent score, filled with dizzying ensembles, rapid-fire comedy, and some of the most thrilling vocal writing in the operatic repertoire.

Stage Director Michael Shell brings the production's colorful world to life, with scenic design by Steven Kemp, costume design by Amanda Seymour, and lighting design by Driscoll Otto. Together, the creative team creates a distinctive Cinderella filled with symmetry, saturated color, visual wit, and theatrical surprise—a world inspired by the cinematic sophistication of Wes Anderson while remaining unmistakably Rossini.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 27 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Love Theater in San Antonio? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more San Antonio Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming