CINDERELLA to Open OPERA San Antonio's 26/27 Season
The production stars mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack and features creative direction by Michael Shell.
OPERA San Antonio (OSA) will open its 26/27 Season with Gioachino Rossini's comedy Cinderella, on October 15 and 17, 2026, at 7:30 PM in the H-E-B Performance Hall at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
A fairy tale told with wit rather than magic, Rossini's Cinderella transforms the familiar story into a whirlwind of mistaken identities, romantic intrigue, outrageous comedy, and extraordinary vocal fireworks. OSA presents a vibrant new production from Lyric Opera of Kansas City, inspired by the playful sophistication and visual style of filmmaker Wes Anderson.
At the center of the story is Angelina, a young woman whose intelligence, generosity, and strength allow her to shape her own destiny. Without a fairy godmother, glass slipper, or pumpkin carriage, Rossini instead gives Cinderella something far more powerful: agency.
“Cinderella is pure operatic joy. Rossini gives us extraordinary music, brilliant comedy, and a heroine whose kindness and intelligence ultimately determine her future. This production adds an incredibly playful visual world to that mix, and I think it is the kind of evening that reminds audiences just how much fun opera can be, especially with the all star cast we have assembled.” — E. Loren Meeker, Executive Director, OPERA San Antonio
When Angelina (Cinderella) is mistreated by her stepfamily, fate intervenes through a series of disguises, mistaken identities, and unexpected opportunities. As Prince Ramiro searches for a bride who values character over status, Angelina finds herself navigating a world where appearances are rarely what they seem. Rossini's sparkling retelling of the beloved fairy tale replaces magic with wit, heart, and the joyful triumph of a young woman who chooses her own future.
Internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack stars as Angelina, bringing her celebrated artistry to one of Rossini's most virtuosic and beloved heroines.
She is joined by tenor Victor Robertson as Prince Ramiro and Grammy Award-winning baritone Will Liverman as Dandini, the prince's valet, whose disguise creates much of the opera's delicious comic confusion. Veteran comic bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi brings his larger-than-life stage presence to Don Magnifico, Cinderella's pompous and perpetually scheming stepfather.
The cast also features Katherine Henly as Clorinda, Lauryn Nelson as Tisbe, and Stefan Egerstrom as Alidoro, the philosopher whose carefully orchestrated interventions set Cinderella's transformation in motion.
OSA Music Director Francesco Milioto conducts The Orchestra San Antonio in Rossini's eﬀervescent score, filled with dizzying ensembles, rapid-fire comedy, and some of the most thrilling vocal writing in the operatic repertoire.
Stage Director Michael Shell brings the production's colorful world to life, with scenic design by Steven Kemp, costume design by Amanda Seymour, and lighting design by Driscoll Otto. Together, the creative team creates a distinctive Cinderella filled with symmetry, saturated color, visual wit, and theatrical surprise—a world inspired by the cinematic sophistication of Wes Anderson while remaining unmistakably Rossini.
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