CELEBRANDO TRADICIONES: CORAZÓN Y RAÍZ to Mark Guadalupe Dance Company's 35th Anniversary

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The Guadalupe Dance Company, San Antonio's premier Ambassador Group of Mexican American artistry, presents Celebrando Tradiciones: Corazón y Raíz, a new production that honors tradition, community, and the cultural heartbeat of South Texas. The event will take place on Thursday and Friday, September 17 and 18, 2026, starting at 7:30 pm at the Jo Long Theatre at the Carver Cultural Center.

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Guadalupe Dance Company has been the region's go-to source for culturally authentic, artistically excellent Mexican dance, celebrated for its deep roots, original choreography, and unwavering commitment to community storytelling. Renowned for its long-standing history of artistic excellence and cultural integrity, the Guadalupe Dance Company continues to set the standard for Traditional Mexican Dance. Their work is not only visually stunning—it is culturally vital, preserving and uplifting traditions that shape the identity of generations. This production is no exception.

Joining them onstage is the highly sought-after Mariachi Azteca de América, whose artistry and musical mastery have made them one of the most distinguished ensembles in the region. Together, these two institutions are known for creating original, high-quality productions that captivate audiences with authenticity, emotion, and breathtaking artistry.

About the Production: Corazón y Raíz

Corazón y Raíz (Heart and Roots) explores the cycle of life—how experiences shape people, how community sustains them, and how cultural roots anchor them. Through traditional Mexican music and dance, the production reflects on the moments that define us: beginnings, challenges, celebrations, and the enduring ties that connect people to their heritage.

The performance is touching, engaging, and energetic, celebrating Hispanic Heritage with the full vibrancy of Mexican American artistry. Audiences can expect sweeping choreography, powerful musical arrangements, and emotionally resonant storytelling that honors the beauty, resilience, and spirit of the community.

A Cultural Experience Not to Be Missed

As San Antonio's leading institution for Traditional Mexican Dance, the Guadalupe Dance Company continues to be a cornerstone of cultural preservation and artistic innovation. Celebrando Tradiciones: Corazón y Raíz is more than a performance—it is a celebration of identity, a tribute to heritage, and a reminder of the cultural roots that sustain communities.

The production is described as deeply authentic and crafted with the artistic excellence audiences have come to expect, positioned as a must-see event for families, cultural enthusiasts, and anyone who cherishes the richness of Mexican American traditions.

Event Details

Dates: Thursday & Friday, September 17 & 18, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Location: Jo Long Theatre, Carver Cultural Center, 228 N. Hackberry St, 78202

Tickets: $30, $25 and $20. Available through the Carver Cultural Center Box Office (Mon-Fri, 8 am to 4 pm) or Ticketmaster.

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