BWW Review: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at The Majestic Theatre San Antonio

When things go wrong they go right for the National Tour of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, now playing at the Majestic Theatre San Antonio. A play within a play, things go from bad to worse onstage and offstage in all the most creative and wonderful of ways. As a result, an evening of hilarity ensues filling the theater with continuous roars of laughter. From breaking props to breaking character, this sensationally popular hit proves just how far actors will take the phrase: "The show must go on!"

From its humble beginnings in the UK to entertaining over 2 million people all over the world in just a few short years, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is an Olivier and Tony Award-winning comedic masterpiece. With shenanigans happening before the show officially begins, the tone is set for the exciting adventure that awaits eager audience members. The curtain opens on a gorgeous set, designed by Nigel Hook. The play within the play, The Murder at Haversham Manor, begins with only a few amusing glitches. As the story unfolds so does the set. And then, well, it all goes downhill from there (in the very best ways possible of course!)

Behind the mishaps and mayhem, the performers are what brings the fun to life. The physicality and comedic timing required to pull off a show of this caliber are baffling, to say the least. Evan Alexander Smith was outstanding as Inspector Carter. His quick-wit and impressive improvisational skills caused the audience to belly laugh on numerous occasions.

The brother and sister duo of Thomas and Florence played by (for this performance, Michael Thatcher) and Jamie Ann Romero, were terrifically over the top. As the dutiful butler, Perkins, Scott Cote was brilliant. Angela Grovey and Brandon J. Ellis were incomparably funny in their roles as the over zealous stage manager and less than thrilled lighting and sound operator respectively. And of course, there is the fabulous Ned Noyes as the scene-stealing Cecil and the hilariously expressive Yaegel T. Welch as the dead (or is he?) Charles. A true ensemble piece, the talented performers portrayed their larger than life characters expertly and together they made for a hilarious team.

It would be wrong to miss out on seeing THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at the Majestic Theatre now playing until June 23, 2019. It's a romp of non-stop fun that is everything excellent theater is made of. For tickets and more information visit the theatres website.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





