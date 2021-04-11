BWW Review: ANTIGONE at The Classic Theatre Of San Antonio

The Classic Theatre of San Antonio's next Theatre in the Rough Production, ANTIGONE, is now playing at the Botanical Garden! Penned by Sophocles in roughly 441 BC, ANTIGONE follows the daughters of Oedipus after his tragic demise. This production is an adaptation by Emily Mann and begins in the aftermath of Thebe's civil war as Creon takes the throne. The show centers on the battle of wills between Antigone and Creon that lead to a devastating and shocking finale.

Under the spirited direction of Kelly Hilliard Roush, ANTIGONE was brought to life in a bold and beautiful way. Watching the events of ANTIGONE unfold outside in the gardens, audience members felt like citizens of Thebes. Alfy Valdez's use of symbolism in the set design did wonders for blending the line between the show and real life, creating a truly memorable experience.

In the title role, Josey Porras is a powerhouse. Antigone's every word and action is justified in her expressions and movements. It was impossible not to admire Antigone's tenacity and mourn as she sacrificed herself for what she believed to be right.

John Boyd was brilliant as the tyrannical Creon. He extinguished Antigone's fight for justice with reasons of his own that provoked empathy for the ruler. Another stand-out performer was Adam Ochoa as the guard. He proved there are no small parts and evoked several chuckles from the audience. The entire cast was outstanding in their respective roles, more than deserving of the standing ovation at the show's final conclusion.

Don't miss The Classic Theatre's spectacular production of ANTIGONE playing at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 7:30pm, April 8-25, 2021. To purchase tickets or for more information visit the theatre's website or call (210) 468-3900.

PHOTO CREDIT: Siggi Ragnar