BWW Interview: Taylor Henderson, Shane Glenn Vickers, Audrey Davis, Courtnie Mercer And Ken Urso of MATILDA at The Public Theater Of San Antonio

The 2013 Tony Award Winning, MATILDA finds a place to share its powerful story at The Public Theater this summer! The highly anticipated giant of a musical, features a cast of 38 powerhouse actors, glorious lighting and more than a little magic. BWW sat down with some of the cast and crew at The Public Theater to chat about where they got their start and get the inside scoop on what its like being part of such a large-scale production.

How did you first become interested in performing?

Taylor Henderson as Matilda: When I did my first show, "Alice and Wonderland" I was an Oyster and I was onstage for 45 seconds but it was the best 45 seconds ever! I've always loved to sing and it was just amazing and I think that's when I knew that I [wanted to perform].

Besides acting, what are some of your hobbies?

Audrey Davis as Matilda: They are actually very different than theatre. I like to garden, I have a garden where I have my own tomatoes and carrots and stuff, its small but its good. I also like cooking and baking that is just something that I like to do.

Can you tell us a little bit about what its like playing Agatha Trunchbull? Do you have anything in common with her?

Shane Glenn Vickers as Agatha Trunchbull: Playing Agatha Trunchbull is a dream. It's a very delicious role. She has so many extremes... You get to really play a lot of extreme emotions; you can dig in to those big, bold character choices, which is really great. It's very Shakespearean in its depth. It was actually written by the Royal Shakespeare Company for a classically trained actor who sings. It has all of the big, wordy phrases Shakespeare does, a lot of the direct intentions (be they good or bad) that a lot of the Shakespeare Villains have, so it's very epic in scope. And something we have in common is [that] we both like cake.

What is your favorite part of the show?

Courtnie Mercer, Choreographer: My favorite is "Revolting Children" because you start out with the nine named kids and then all the sudden just all the kids come out and its just this powerful number where they're fighting back. Every time they come out I get goose bumps. It's really cool!

What can people expect when they come see this show?

Ken Urso, Director: It's a show for all ages. If you're a child you're going to watch a really powerful story about a child using their voice to stand up to bullies. If you're an adult you're going to think about how you can maybe change your own story in some way. Maybe there's something about your life you're not happy with but are inspired to change it. Just out of purely physical thing, every act there are machines that produce magic constantly there's tons of lights in the sky and there are tons of light cues 300 and some light cues so you're going to see an epic spectacular show. I think its super important for this to be a show that you bring the whole family to. So you can have a cool conversation afterward with your kids... It's a show for all ages.

Bring the whole family to this production that is sure to be a hit! Tickets are on sale now Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL at The Public Theatre. The show runs from July 11th to August 11th, 2019. Visit the theater's website for tickets.

