News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Azul Barrientos To Play Agarita Next Week

The performance will be held on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Aug. 17, 2024
Azul Barrientos To Play Agarita Next Week Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Azul Barrientos will play Agarita on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

This Agarita performance, in partnership with Me-Chicana songwriter Azul Barrientos, illuminates a profound personal journey that explores independence, love, and family as pillars of growth and experience. Join Azul and Agarita for an evening of musical arrangements blending original compositions with classical masterpieces, crafting a narrative of hope, isolation, reflection, acceptance, and celebration. This event is part of Xicanx Month.

Stable Hall at the Pearl Brewery
307 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215
This concert is FREE and open to all.

FB event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/SYGZrSA9EHQQXAX9/
Website: https://www.agarita.org/2425/azul

LATEST NEWS

Teatro Audaz Presents The Southwest Premiere Of ¡BERNARDA!
Full Cast Set for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour
Full Cast Set For New North American Tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Final Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - NEWSIES vs. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Shop Broadway

Videos