Azul Barrientos To Play Agarita Next Week

Azul Barrientos will play Agarita on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.



This Agarita performance, in partnership with Me-Chicana songwriter Azul Barrientos, illuminates a profound personal journey that explores independence, love, and family as pillars of growth and experience. Join Azul and Agarita for an evening of musical arrangements blending original compositions with classical masterpieces, crafting a narrative of hope, isolation, reflection, acceptance, and celebration. This event is part of Xicanx Month.



Stable Hall at the Pearl Brewery

307 Pearl Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78215

This concert is FREE and open to all.



FB event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/SYGZrSA9EHQQXAX9/

Website: https://www.agarita.org/2425/azul

