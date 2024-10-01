Auditions to be Held For THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI at Fredericksburg Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fredericksburg Theater Company will hold AUDITIONS for THE GIFTS OF THE MAG on October 6th and 7th at 6:00 PM.

NEEDED: TWO Women and THREE Men to treat our audience with a Christmas Musical

Directed and Musical Directed by Jeryl Hoover. "This is a singing actor's dream show!"- Jeryl Hoover

All voice types are soprano (top G5) and baritone with a comfortable top range F4.

Preferred audition material: a character song from a Broadway show of the past 15 years.

Auditioners may be asked to read a selection from the script.

Scripts are available to check out for 48 hours at the office from 9:00- 1:00pm. Please email courtney@fredericksburgtheater.org to arrange pick up outside of those times or for more information.

Performance Run: Dec 5, 7-8 and Dec 13-15

Location: Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 S US HWY 87 S, Fredericksburg, TX

For more information, visit https://www.fbgtc.org/audition

