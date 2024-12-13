17 MINUTES Comes to Miscast Theatre Company

Performances run January 24th, 2025 - February 9th, 2025.
17 Minutes is coming to Miscast Theatre Company next month. 17 Minutes is the length of time Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Rubens stood outside of a school while a shooter was inside. The play 17 Minutes explores the communal and residual effects of a shooting through Andy, a man who struggles with his own complicity in the tragedy, and who seeks meaning in the wake of the shooting.

Shadow Interpreted Theatre is a new theatre experience with a focus on providing American Sign Language (ASL) theatre programming to the ASL community. MTC has partnered with Stage Hands to create and bring this unique theatre experience to the San Antonio Community! All audience members can enjoy the full theatre experience by watching an interpreter(s) located off-stage during an asl theatre performance or by watching asl INTERPRETERS shadow performers on stage while using asl to TRANSLATE during a Shadow theatre PERFORMANCE. These two unique asl theatre experiences attract new audiences and serve as an innovative model for making the arts accessible to all in the San Antonio community.
Special Dates: ASL Performances: Sunday, January 26, 2025 @ 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2025 @ 2:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2025 @ 7:30 PM Understudy Performances Saturday, January 25, 2025 @ 2:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2025 @ 7:30 PM Saturday, February 8, 2025 @ 2:00 PM
Miscast Theatre Company, LLC was founded by Alejandro Pesina, Rebekah Williams, and Ivan Ortega during the summer of 2022. Alejandro, Rebekah, and Ivan wanted to create a safe space for marginalized performers who were often overlooked in favor of maintaining the "usual" or "standard" cast lists. Having experienced this firsthand, their mission is to provide this for all San Antonio, TX local artists. "The company name really is a misnomer; it’s not that we will choose to cast people “incorrectly” or “by error or mistake,” but instead that we intend to do the deeper thinking and visualizing needed to find new routes forward. It is our hope that those fresh avenues will create more equity of opportunity for performers and technical artists who may have been historically excluded based on cultural and ethnic backgrounds, socioeconomic status, ability/accessibility level, or gender identity.” - Miscast Team
