Shelly Lares Joins the 2024 Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will take over St. Paul's Square in San Antonio, Texas, on October 19th, from 6:000pm to midnight. This premier arts festival in South Texas promises to dazzle audiences with an array of lights, art installations, music, dance, and poetry performances.

This year's opening ceremony is set to be a highlight of the festival, featuring the one and only Tejano legend, Shelly Lares. "I am excited to welcome everyone at the Opening Ceremony as we celebrate Luminaria," said Shelly Lares.

Lares will perform her latest single, "She's a Trailblazer," alongside special guests, MC artist Squishy from Los Angeles and Grammy winner Rebecca Valadez. This unforgettable collaboration is sure to leave audiences mesmerized and inspired. Shelly Lares is making a special appearance after retiring from the road as a full-time artist after a 40 year long career, and is focusing on being the first artist in residence at UTSA, her record label SHELLSHOCK RECORDS 3, her recording studio, producing and mentoring artists, composing music for films, as well as music therapy for Harmony Hospice Care of San Antonio. Several of her artists will be showcased at this year's event.

"Shelly Lares represents the best of our artistic community with decades worth of professional experience and a determination to mentor the next generation of artists," said Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria Executive Director. "We are honored to have her perform and showcase her Shellshock Records artists this year."

Luminaria is a celebration of creativity and self-expression, showcasing the best of San Antonio's vibrant arts scene. The festival offers something for everyone, from stunning visual art displays to captivating performances that will keep you entertained throughout the night.

Performances By Vanita Leo, El Gallo Dez, Anikka, Rev Ray, Vanessa Cherry and Texas Martini, Chayito Y Los Flamencos de San Antonio, J-Darius, La Golondrina, Ballet Folklorico Sol De San Antonio, Urban-15, Heartless the Monster and more!

Mark your calendars for October 19, 2024, and join the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival at St. Paul's Square in San Antonio, Texas. Come and experience an inspirational night of art, music, and community. Admission is free, and the festival is open to all ages.

Comments