Review: PETER PAN is Revitalized at the Eccles Theater

The national tour of PETER PAN, currently playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, is a refreshingly refreshed iteration of a beloved musical that can sometimes feel a bit stodgy in its original form. Set in modern America with a male teenager playing the title role and more agency for the Indigenous characters, the show has been revitalized for a new generation.

PETER PAN (lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, music by Morris “Moose” Charlap, additional music by Jule Styne) is the classic story of the boy who would never grow up, based on the play by Sir J.M. Barrie, with new additional book by Larissa FastHorse and lyrics by Amanda Green. Peter Pan teaches Wendy Darling and her brothers to fly and whisks them away to Neverland to live with his group of Lost Boys, who remain in perpetual childhood but long for a mother to take care of them. Will they join forces with Tiger Lily and her people to defeat the villainous Captain Hook and his crew?

17-year-old Nolan Almeida brings a new masculine, youthful energy to the part of Peter Pan that is revelatory. His acting, singing, and physicality are absolutely superb in every way and could easily surpass someone twice his age. It is his casting and performance that elevate the entire production to must-see status.

Other enjoyable performances are given by Cody Garcia as Captain Hook/Mr. Darling, Raye Zaragoza as Tiger Lily, Kurt Perry as Smee, Hawa Kamara as Wendy, Camden Kwok as Michael, William Foon as John, and Shefali Deshpande as Mrs. Darling.

The scenic design by Anna Louizos is rich in color and texture, with massive, dazzling projections from David Bengali and lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker that elevates the fantasy world of Neverland, along with the stylish costumes by Sarafina Bush.

Although the period English setting is sometimes missed, the direction by Lonny Price, choreography by Lorin Latarro, flying sequences by Paul Rubin, and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve deliver all the magic and wonder you’d desire.

PETER PAN plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 10, 2024. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Matthew Murphy.

