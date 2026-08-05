The Ruth Theater Names Blake Barlow as New Executive Director

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The Ruth Theater has announced a new era of leadership with the retirement of Executive Director Bill Woahn, and the appointment of Blake Barlow who joins the organization as the new Executive Director. Barlow will assume leadership of the organization effective immediately, while Woahn will continue serving The Ruth as a member of its Board of Directors.

Woahn has helped guide The Ruth through one of the most transformative chapters in the theater's history, providing leadership during The Ruth's transition to its new home in Pleasant Grove, and guiding the organization through a leadership change after the theater's founders—Cody and Linda Hale and Cody and Anne Swenson—etired from day-to-day operations earlier this year, but continue to serve as key advisors, fundraisers, and ambassadors of the theaters family focused legacy.

"This transition reflects years of thoughtful planning and a shared commitment to The Ruth's future," said Gregory Cook, Chair of The Ruth Theater Board of Directors. "We're grateful to the Hales and Swensons for the extraordinary legacy they have built, and to Bill Woahn for his steady guidance that has positioned this organization for an exciting future. We could not be more thrilled to welcome Blake Barlow into this leadership position. His unique combination of artistic experience and executive leadership makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead The Ruth into its next chapter."

For Barlow, the appointment is both a professional milestone and a homecoming. A former member of the Actors' Equity Association, Barlow first performed on The Ruth's stage (then Hale Center Theater Orem) in The 39 Steps in 2012 after relocating to Utah from New York City. Since then, audiences have seen him in memorable roles including Richard Hannay in The 39 Steps, Wadsworth in Clue, M. Thénardier in Les Misérables, and most recently Nick Bottom in Something Rotten!.

While his love for theater never faded, Barlow built a 20-year career at Adobe while simultaneously serving as the executive director for the Barlow Arts Conservatory for 16 of those years. During that time, he developed expertise in strategic partnerships, client relationship management, revenue strategy, and organizational leadership. He earned an MBA with an emphasis in Arts Administration and Leadership, and has also served for six years on the board of the Harrington Center for the Arts. His background also includes extensive film, television, and theater performance, with a BFA from the University of Utah, Actor Training Program, and training at the New York Acting School for Film & Television.

"I was born with a love for theater," said Barlow. "When we moved back from New York City, I stepped away from performing full-time to provide for my family, and that led me to a career in tech, helping organizations grow through strong executive relationships and strategic planning. When I started performing again, I found a home at this theater, they believed in me and I believe in the theater they've built. To now have the opportunity to lead this incredible organization is something I never imagined I'd be lucky enough to do."

As Executive Director, Barlow will oversee The Ruth's strategic vision, operations, fundraising, partnerships, and continued growth as one of Utah's premier performing arts organizations. He joins the existing executive team of Artistic Director, Jenny Barlow and Executive Creative Producer, Kacey Udy.

"We are excited for what lies ahead for The Ruth and what this new chapter means for the enduring legacy of the theater," said theater founder Cody Hale. "Blake understands this theater not only as a leader, but as an artist, a patron, and a member of our community. His passion for who we are, and what The Ruth can become will allow us to create exceptional artistic experiences and expand the theater's impact for generations to come."

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