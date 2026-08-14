Video: GREASE Cast Featured in New B-Roll From Tuacahn Amphitheatre

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GREASE at Tuacahn Amphitheatre is the subject of new B-roll footage shared by the venue, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the cast, choreography, and classic cars featured in the production. The video captures scenes meant to evoke Rydell High, including glimpses of the Pink Ladies, hand jive sequences, and the show's signature car, Greased Lightnin'.

GREASE follows a group of teenagers navigating young love, cliques, and rebellion at a 1950s American high school, built around a score of doo-wop and rock and roll influenced songs that have made it one of the most frequently staged musicals in the country. The Tuacahn footage emphasizes the production's period details, from costuming to vintage automobiles, alongside dance numbers performed on the amphitheatre's outdoor stage.

Tuacahn Amphitheatre's production of GREASE is directed by Aaron DeJesus, with music supervision and direction by Christopher Babbage, choreography by Candi Boyd, costume design by Julie Thiry, and hair and makeup design by Liz Printz. The show is running through October 22 in Ivins, Utah.

The release of this video follows Tuacahn's announcement of discounted tickets for GREASE, LES MISÉRABLES, and FINDING NEMO: A FAMILY MUSICAL during its Back to School sale, part of the venue's effort to draw local audiences back to its summer lineup.

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